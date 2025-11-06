Mark Consuelos Absent From 'Live' Again as Kelly Ripa Teases Her Husband's Whereabouts

Article continues below advertisement

Mark Consuelos' presence was missed during the Thursday, November 6, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark — but the morning show didn’t skip a beat thanks to a familiar face filling in alongside Kelly Ripa. ABC's longtime Live announcer, Déjà Vu, whose full name is Déjà Parker, stepped in as guest co-host for the day, joining Ripa at the desk while still keeping up her usual duties as the show’s emcee. "I loved hearing you announce us, because I looked at Déjà backstage and I go, 'But if you’re here, who’s going to announce us?'" Ripa told viewers. "And she goes, ‘Maybe it’s going to be me.'"

'Live' Emcee Works Double Duty as Co-Host

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark 'Live' emcee Déjà Vu filled in for Mark Consuelos as Kelly Ripa's co-host.

Parker joked that she was working "double duty" as both announcer and guest host. "Gelman, I need double the money," she teased to executive producer Michael Gelman, prompting Ripa to chime in, "Yes, that’s an excellent point." As for Consuelos’ absence, Ripa hinted that her husband’s busy schedule might be to blame. While discussing a recent report about travel essentials, the 55-year-old mentioned, "Mark has been traveling like crazy," though she didn’t elaborate further on where the actor, 54, was headed.

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark 'Live' emcee Déjà Vu was successful during the show's 'Stump Mark' segment.

Throughout the episode, Parker seemed to relish her brief on-air promotion — even taking over the show's recurring "Stump Mark" game segment. "Are you drunk with power?" Ripa teased, to which Parker playfully responded, "I am drunk with power." When Parker managed to correctly guess which of a contestant’s statements was true, Ripa joked, "Mark is very proud of you, and I am very disappointed."

Mark Consuelos Missed 'Live' Over the Summer to Film '9-1-1'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos missed nearly a week of episodes earlier this year.

This isn’t the first time fans have had to go without Consuelos on Live. Over the summer, viewers noticed his absence when he skipped nearly a week of episodes while filming episodes of 9-1-1 — the hit drama series he joined as a guest star on earlier this year. His brief hiatus back then sparked a flurry of social media chatter, with many fans expressing how much they missed seeing the couple's signature banter.

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos was absent from 'Live' for almost a week over the summer while filming '9-1-1.'