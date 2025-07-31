Mark Consuelos Wasn't 'on Board' With Hosting 'Live' at First, Wife Kelly Ripa Reveals Amid Actor's Absence From Talk Show

Mark Consuelos needed some convincing before joining his wife, Kelly Ripa, as a permanent co-host on Live in April 2023.

During a guest appearance on the Thursday, July 31, episode of the "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, Ripa opened up to host Kylie Kelce about how her husband landed his gig as Ryan Seacrest's replacement more than two years ago.

The confession occurred after Kelce asked Ripa what it's like to work with her spouse every day, though the 54-year-old noted she and Consuelos had actually started their careers — and their relationship — by working together on the set of All My Children in the 1990s.