Why Isn't Kelly Ripa on 'Live'?: Talk Show Star Replaced by Guest Co-Host as Mark Consuelos Returns From Weeklong Absence

Photo of Kelly Ripa; picture of Mark Consuelos.
Source: MEGA; Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa was missing from the Monday, August 4, episode of her talk show.

Profile Image

Aug. 4 2025, Published 4:22 p.m. ET

Fans are still waiting for Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos to reunite on their famed talk show.

Viewers of Live With Kelly and Mark have missed seeing the married couple on their TV screens throughout the past week after both stars were absent from the daily broadcast on separate occasions.

Consuelos missed the Tuesday, July 29, through Friday, August 1, episodes of Live last week — and upon his return to the show on Monday, August 4, Ripa was nowhere to be found.

Jackie Tohn Fills in for Kelly Ripa on 'Live'

Photo of Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa haven't co-hosted together in a week.
Source: ABC

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa haven't co-hosted together in a week.

Instead, Consuelos was joined by Nobody Wants This star Jackie Tohn for Monday morning's show, which was pre-recorded, after the Riverdale actor spent the past week "working on a show out in L.A."

After Consuelos introduced Tohn as his guest host, the Glow actress joked: "Or as I like to call myself, Kelly Ripoff. Yeah! Nailed it. First one out of the gate."

While Ripa had provided an explanation as to why guest hosts Jerry O'Connell, David Muir, Carson Kressley and Steve Patterson filled in for her husband last week, Consuelos didn't elaborate on why Tohn was standing in for his wife.

Photo of Jackie Tohn guest co-hosted 'Live With Kelly and Mark' on Monday, August 4.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Jackie Tohn guest co-hosted 'Live With Kelly and Mark' on Monday, August 4.

Consuelos did reference Ripa when recalling the first time he and the Hope & Faith actress met Tohn during her first Live appearance at the show's old studio last year.

"When Kelly and I got done meeting you and walked off, we said, 'Wow, she would be a great fill-in,'" Consuelos confessed, as Tohn responded, "really? That makes me want to cry. Thank you."

Jackie Tohn Gushes Over 'Live With Kelly and Mark'

Kelly Ripa

Image of Jackie Tohn admitted she's a big fan of the daytime talk show.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Jackie Tohn admitted she's a big fan of the daytime talk show.

Tohn guest-hosting for Ripa was also an exciting moment for her parents, as they are all "obsessed" with the hit morning talk show.

"Oh, my God, they love both of you so much," Tohn told the Husband for Hire actor. "They asked me when I told them I was doing this, they were like, ‘Oh, well, you know, maybe there’s a world and a universe in the future where you could maybe replace Kelly.’ I go, 'Mom! I can’t replace Kelly.' They go, 'There’s only one person we love more than Kelly Ripa, and that’s you.' Me! That’s what my mom said."

"Aww! Well, they’re good parents," Consuelos reacted, while Tohn admitted: "They’re really, really cute. But I’ve wanted to host and be here and hang out forever."

Image of Jackie Tohn joked hosting 'Live' was the 'best day' of her life.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Jackie Tohn joked hosting 'Live' was the 'best day' of her life.

Tohn wasn't shy to showcase her excitement via social media, either, as she shared a behind-the-scenes video of her and Consuelos being introduced on stage at the start of the morning show via Instagram on Sunday, August 3.

"Tune in tomorrow 8/4 at 9am (check ur local listies)… but only if you’re into watching me have one of the best days of my life," she gushed in the post's caption.

Source: @jackietohn

Re-sharing the clip to her Instagram Story, Tohn comedically added, "I'm Kelly Ripa now."

"For tomorrow, for one day only, which is tomorrow," she noted.

