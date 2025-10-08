Mark Consuelos Reveals 'Alarming Text' Ryan Reynolds Sent Him as Actor Almost Misses 'Live' Appearance Due to Traffic

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Reynolds Rushes to 'Live' Set for Interview

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos said Ryan Reynolds sent him a text minutes before the show began.

Fortunately, executive producer Michael Gelman updated Ripa, Consuelos and Live's studio audience that Reynolds had finally arrived and would still be able to join the co-hosts for an interview. Reynolds was eventually brought out after a commercial break and discussed the chaotic start to his morning, as Ripa admitted she had even prepped some backup topics "just in case we needed more time."

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Ryan Reynolds used his witty sense of humor to inform Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos he was running late.

"I was coming from upstate and you guys decided to move 80 blocks south," Reynolds joked, referring to Live recently switching studios. Ripa asked, "Did you just find that out today, did ya?" Consuelos then read aloud the full text from Reynolds — noting he had only received "about five minutes before we came on set."

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Ryan Reynolds was coming from upstate New York into Manhattan for the talk show.

"Morning. Gave myself two full hours from upstate, but I’m sitting on the Hudson in what can only be described as the second act of Sharknado 10: Unwatchable, but I’m sitting here, it’s happening, and there’s nothing I can do about it," Reynolds recited, sending the audience into a wave of laughter. The Deadpool & Wolverine star continued: "Waze is saying I arrive at 9:15 a.m., the other map says I get here earlier if I did the worm for 50 blocks. I’m 48, I’d rather get a vasectomy the normal way."

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Ryan Reynolds' text to Mark Consuelos made the audience laugh hysterically.