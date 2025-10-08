or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
mark consuelos
ENTERTAINMENT

Mark Consuelos Reveals 'Alarming Text' Ryan Reynolds Sent Him as Actor Almost Misses 'Live' Appearance Due to Traffic

Split photo of Ryan Reynolds and Mark Consuelos.
Source: MEGA

Ryan Reynolds was late to his 'Live With Kelly and Mark' interview.

Profile Image

Oct. 8 2025, Published 5:58 p.m. ET

Better late than never! Ryan Reynolds spooked Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos as he sent the couple a strange text moments before he was scheduled to appear on Live with Kelly and Mark.

Reynolds had the whole studio on edge after sending Consuelos a mysterious text about why he was running late, the Riverdale actor and his wife revealed during the Wednesday, October 8, episode of their beloved talk show.

"Ryan just sent Mark a text backstage, saying he’s running late," Ripa informed the audience, admitting the message sounded "alarming."

Ryan Reynolds Rushes to 'Live' Set for Interview

Image of Mark Consuelos said Ryan Reynolds sent him a text minutes before the show began.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos said Ryan Reynolds sent him a text minutes before the show began.

Fortunately, executive producer Michael Gelman updated Ripa, Consuelos and Live's studio audience that Reynolds had finally arrived and would still be able to join the co-hosts for an interview.

Reynolds was eventually brought out after a commercial break and discussed the chaotic start to his morning, as Ripa admitted she had even prepped some backup topics "just in case we needed more time."

Image of Ryan Reynolds used his witty sense of humor to inform Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos he was running late.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Ryan Reynolds used his witty sense of humor to inform Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos he was running late.

"I was coming from upstate and you guys decided to move 80 blocks south," Reynolds joked, referring to Live recently switching studios.

Ripa asked, "Did you just find that out today, did ya?"

Consuelos then read aloud the full text from Reynolds — noting he had only received "about five minutes before we came on set."

Image of Ryan Reynolds was coming from upstate New York into Manhattan for the talk show.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Ryan Reynolds was coming from upstate New York into Manhattan for the talk show.

"Morning. Gave myself two full hours from upstate, but I’m sitting on the Hudson in what can only be described as the second act of Sharknado 10: Unwatchable, but I’m sitting here, it’s happening, and there’s nothing I can do about it," Reynolds recited, sending the audience into a wave of laughter.

The Deadpool & Wolverine star continued: "Waze is saying I arrive at 9:15 a.m., the other map says I get here earlier if I did the worm for 50 blocks. I’m 48, I’d rather get a vasectomy the normal way."

Image of Ryan Reynolds' text to Mark Consuelos made the audience laugh hysterically.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Ryan Reynolds' text to Mark Consuelos made the audience laugh hysterically.

"The good news is I’m dressed and I don’t care about makeup the way Mark does. I’ll walk right out there like I’m starring in a d--- Dove commercial celebrating my inner beauty. So what if I don’t look five hours younger through the magic of cosmetics? I hate being late, but I’m coming. Tell this to the most terrified person wearing a headset," he joked.

Reynolds' witty sense of humor "made it worth the wait," Ripa admitted, though the Free Guy actor sarcastically said the ordeal "definitely shortened the time I have left with my children."

The comedic film producer shares four kidsJames, 10, Inez, 8, Betty, 5, and Olin, 2 — with his wife, Blake Lively, whom he married in 2012.

