ENTERTAINMENT Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos React to Robert Redford's Death on 'Live' Minutes After Finding Out Backstage: 'He Will Be Truly Missed' Source: Live With Kelly and Mark; MEGA Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos honored late actor Robert Redford during the September 16 episode of 'Live.' Rebecca Friedman Sept. 16 2025, Published 4:05 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are mourning the loss of a beloved Hollywood star. During the Tuesday, September 16, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the married co-hosts, both 54, reacted in almost realtime to news of Robert Redford passing away at the age of 89. "I just saw this news," Consuelos admitted, pointing to Ripa's sheet of paper, as his wife responded: "Yeah, I know. Isn't this horrible? We just found this out backstage."

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa Praises Late 'Screen Legend' Robert Redford

Calling Redford a "screen legend," Ripa said The Sting actor was "somebody I think of as truly ageless and forever." "His film career, his directing career, his activist career. He’s just accomplished so much," she explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa called news of Robert Redford's death 'horrible.'

Consuelos acknowledged the Oscar winner's involvement in the Sundance Film Festival, noting Redford will "be missed." "He will truly be missed," Ripa agreed.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa Reveals Her Favorite Robert Redford Film

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Robert Redford's death at age 89 was announced on Tuesday, September 16.

While Redford was best known for his roles in The Sting, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Out of Africa, Three Days of the Condor, All the President’s Men and his Oscar-winning directorial debut, Ordinary People, Ripa had her own film she loved most from the late actor's catalog. "When I was a young actress in New York in the early ’90s, he did that movie Indecent Proposal," she recalled. "Remember, with Demi Moore? That started a trillion conversations at the dinner table? Like, 'Well, what if someone offered you a million dollars?' All of the angry conversations."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos said Robert Redford will 'be missed.'

Chiming into the conversation, Consuelos quipped: "Back when a million dollars was all the money in the world." "Right," she agreed. "He's just always been a person in the zeitgeist through all of the generations. So he will truly be missed. And we can all agree that he really started something with that film festival. I think he started the independent film festival as I know it."

Article continues below advertisement

Robert Redford Dead at 89

Source: MEGA Robert Redford died in his sleep, according to his rep.