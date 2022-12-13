Mark Consuelos Leaves Flirty Comment On Wife Kelly Ripa's Latest Selfie
Morning news icon Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos don’t need mistletoe to spark their affection this holiday season, the actor adorably taking to social media to express his love for his wife.
On Monday, December 12, the All My Children alum popped in the comments of one of Ripa’s recent Instagram selfies, leaving a sweet message for his spouse.
“About last night,” Ripa captioned the snap, depicting her sporting a velvet dress with beaded bow details — a look her husband evidently appreciated.
“Perfection,” he commented alongside a series of ten red heart emojis.
The pair’s heartwarming social media exchange comes months after Ripa, 52, got candid about her marriage to Consuelos, 51, detailing some of the challenges she and her hubby have overcome throughout their 26-year relationship.
"On paper it should not have worked and when it didn't work, we really worked at it," the blonde beauty explained in an interview, noting in hindsight, she was “too young” when she tied the knot at 25.
"We fought for our marriage when it would have been easier to quit and throw in the towel,” added the Live with Kelly and Ryan host, who shares three adult children, Joaquin, 19, Lola, 21, and Michael, 25, with the Riverdale star.
Considering both Ripa and Consuelos grew up observing long-lasting relationships — “my parents have been married for 61 years and Mark's parents have been married for 55 years,” she added — the pair chose to stick it out as they "didn't know any other way" to navigate the ups and downs of their romance.
Another “scary, thrilling, liberating, shocking... and quiet” experience for the actress was becoming an empty-nester, explaining that learning to live alone with her husband has required several new adjustments. "I didn't know how to make dinner proportionally. Now, it's 10 p.m. and we'll eat," she joked.
Beyond that, the star revealed at one point, she thought her union would dissolve without kids at home.
"There were moments when I was like, 'We're going to be that couple: Our third child goes to college and we get divorced because this is it,” she shared.
“But there was this other moment, where we went to the beach alone for the first time since our honeymoon with cheese and a baguette. These other parents were running around us with small kids," the newswoman recalled. "I realized I had never noticed the sunset because I was making sure our kids didn't run into the water when I wasn't looking. So I think for us, it was 'Oh, this next phase of our lives, this is kind of great.'"