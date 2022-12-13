Mark Consuelos Leaves Flirty Comment On Wife Kelly Ripa's Latest Selfie

Morning news icon Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos don’t need mistletoe to spark their affection this holiday season, the actor adorably taking to social media to express his love for his wife.

On Monday, December 12, the All My Children alum popped in the comments of one of Ripa’s recent Instagram selfies, leaving a sweet message for his spouse.

“About last night,” Ripa captioned the snap, depicting her sporting a velvet dress with beaded bow details — a look her husband evidently appreciated.