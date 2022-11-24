Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck, Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds And More! Hollywood's Favorite Couples
Hollywood A-Listers are notorious for their whirlwind relationships gone wrong — but despite their ups and downs, these 10 couples appear to have found their soulmates. From Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, these couples have gotten it right!
GISELE BÜNDCHEN'S MOST ADORABLE FAMILY MOMENTS WITH TOM BRADY & HER KIDS
Scroll through the gallery below to see some of Hollywood's cutest couples!
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck
J.Lo and Affleck were one of Hollywood's hottest couples in the early 2000s, but their relationship came to a sad conclusion in 2004 after they called off their highly anticipated wedding. However, Bennifer 2.0 fans were thrilled when the exes gave their sizzling romance another shot in 2021.
The duo rekindled their relationship in April 2021 and announced their engagement one year later before tying the knot in two separate ceremonies earlier this year.
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are known as one of Hollywood's most wholesome couples. The lovebirds began dating in 2011 and said "I Do" in an intimate ceremony the following year. The adorable duo later welcomed daughters James, 7, Ines, 6, and Betty, 3.
As OK! previously reported, they are currently expecting baby number 4, who is believed to be due in early 2023.
Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have a love story for the ages! They first met in 1998 on the set of That '70s Show, but their own off-screen romance wasn't sparked until years later when they reconnected in early 2012.
They share daughter Wyatt, 8, and son Dimitri, 5.
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have each other's backs through thick and thin — and throughout their 16 year relationship, the "All of Me" singer believes they are only getting better as they learn to appreciate each other more.
"When you stop being so selfish, when you think about not only the joy you get from a situation and the pleasure you get from it, but also think about your responsibility and your commitment in that situation,” he explained, “You just grow, and you mature.”
Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's relationship began as a workplace romance! They met while co-judging on The Voice and started dating in 2015 following their respective splits. Six years later, they got married in a lavish Oklahoma ceremony.
The country singer opened up on enjoying the simplicity of family life in an August interview, revealing, "I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids and it’s just a new phase of my life."
Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel started dating in 2007 and made their promises of forever at their wedding in 2012. Three years later, they welcomed Silas, 7, with Phineas, 2, joining the family in 2020.
The 7th Heaven actress described her relationship with the "Sexyback" singer as "a combination of incredibly safe and, I guess, a deep understanding of another person" in a recent television interview. "But then also just, I guess, the safety to adventure again and sort of be curious about the world again as a couple and as individuals."
John Krasinski & Emily Blunt
Krasinski and Blunt are more than costars, they are one of the most adorable married couples in Hollywood. The twosome met through mutual friends in 2008 and sparks flew! They were engaged less than a year after their serendipitous meeting and share two daughters — Hazel, 8, and Violet, 6.
Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have gone through several ups and downs in their 11-year relationship, from average marital struggles to battles with Shepard's sobriety, but the two have made it clear their marriage is here to stay.
"They always have each other's back," an insider spilled last March. "They're committed to being each other's biggest support systems."
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas started dating in 2016 and tied the knot in May 2019 in a Las Vegas wedding ceremony shortly after attending the Billboard Awards. They welcomed their first daughter, Willa, 2, in July 2020, and recently announced the birth of their second child almost exactly one year later.
Kelly Ripa & Mark Conseulos
Kelly Ripa and Mark Conseulos first met on the set of All My Children in 1995 and have been married for more than 26 years. The happy couple frequently takes to Instagram to gush about the other and share adorable anecdotes about their marriage — but it hasn't always been easy.
"On paper it should not have worked and when it didn't work, we really worked at it," Ripa revealed. "We fought for our marriage when it would have been easier to quit and throw in the towel."