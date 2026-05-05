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Mark Consuelos Jokes Kelly Ripa Marriage 'Wasn't Supposed to Work Out' as Couple Celebrates 30th Anniversary: 'I Had a Lot of Choices'

Composite photo of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos eloped in Las Vegas in 1996.

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May 4 2026, Published 10:51 p.m. ET

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Love — and a little bit of snarky humor — was in the air for Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos as they marked a major milestone on the Friday, May 1, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark.

The longtime couple celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary live on air, with Ripa kicking things off by proudly declaring, "We did it!"

The Hope & Faith actress didn’t hold back when reflecting on their decades-long romance, calling her marriage to Consuelos "the best thing I've ever done in my life" and "the smartest decision I ever made."

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'It Was Destiny'

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Image of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos met on the set of 'All My Children' in 1995.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos met on the set of 'All My Children' in 1995.

Consuelos, however, couldn’t resist adding his signature playful twist.

"It wasn’t supposed to work out," he joked, prompting Ripa to fire back, "Is that what you were hoping for?"

Doubling down on the bit, the actor quipped, "It wasn’t a decision. It was destiny. Because I had a lot of choices," sending Ripa into a fit of laughter.

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'It Was the Most Ludicrous Idea — Until You Asked'

Image of Kelly Ripa sweetly said 'every day' feels like her anniversary.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa sweetly said 'every day' feels like her anniversary.

"You wish," she shot back.

Despite the tongue-in-cheek banter, Ripa made it clear their love story has always felt a little unexpected.

"It was the most ludicrous idea — until you asked," she admitted, noting her bond with the Riverdale actor feels just as strong three decades later.

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Kelly Ripa Feels Like 'Every Day' Is Her and Mark Consuelos' Anniversary

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Image of Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa share three children.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa share three children.

In fact, Ripa revealed she doesn’t wait for a calendar date to celebrate their relationship, as she feels like "every day is their anniversary."

The famous spouses' love story began in 1995, when they met on the set of All My Children. Ripa and Consuelos eloped in Las Vegas one year later before welcoming three kids: Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 23.

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Source: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa shared a sweet video in honor of her and Mark Consuelos' 30th anniversary.

Image of Mark Consuelos joined his wife, Kelly Ripa, as a co-host on 'Live' in 2023.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos joined his wife, Kelly Ripa, as a co-host on 'Live' in 2023.

In addition to celebrating the special occasion on Live, Ripa took to Instagram with a sweet montage highlighting her and Consuelos' marriage.

"360 months. 1,565 weeks. 10,957 days. 15,778,080 minutes and I’ll be loving you always. Cheers to 30 years! ❤️," she captioned the video.

This year also marked a milestone anniversary in Ripa's career, as she commemorated 25 years of co-hosting Live back in February. Meanwhile, Consuelos reached his third anniversary on the hit ABC talk show last month, as he replaced Ryan Seacrest for the daytime role in April 2023.

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