Mark Consuelos Presses Mr. Fantasy About Rumored Feud With His 'Dear Friend' K.J. Apa

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Source: Live Kelly & Mark Mr. Fantasy said he and K.J. Apa have already met privately and discussed the rumors surrounding their alleged feud.

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Mr. Fantasy immediately knew where the conversation was headed. “I already know you’re gonna ask me, Mark!” he chimed in.

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Source: LiveKellyandMark/Youtube

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‘We Had a Great Little Conversation’

Source: Live Kelly & Mark The singer told Mark Consuelos there is nothing left to clarify because the situation has already been resolved.

Consuelos then gave the singer a chance to address the situation. “Do you want to clarify anything or clear anything up?” Consuelos asked. Mr. Fantasy insisted there was nothing left to settle, answering, “I mean not really. No, we already had dinner and discussed it — me and the young gentleman.” “We had a great little conversation and he wanted to sort of get to know me. I said, ‘Man, this is brilliant. We can talk about it,’” he added. Keeping the mood light, the singer couldn't resist joking with the hosts. “He is quite s---. Not as s--- as you, though,” he added, referring to Consuelos.

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Would Apa Ever Appear in a Music Video?

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Source: Live Kelly & Mark Mr. Fantasy joked that K.J. Apa could appear in one of his music videos if he stopped 'taking himself so bloody seriously.'

Kelly Ripa then wondered whether Mr. Fantasy would ever cast Apa in one of his music videos. The “Lazy Song” hitmaker joked that the opportunity depends on one thing. “When he stops taking himself so bloody seriously, then yeah!” he answered. Mr. Fantasy also playfully added that he would love to feature the Consuelos in a music video “if he lived close.” Elsewhere in the interview, Mr. Fantasy shared exciting news about his upcoming live shows. The musician announced that his first tour will kick off on July 15 in Los Angeles, Calif. “It’s small, but it’s only five shows. It’s going to be s---,” he stated.

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Source: Mr. Fantasy/YouTube

How the Rumored Feud Began

Source: MEGA The rumored conflict started after K.J. Apa accused Mr. Fantasy of stealing his image following the release of the 'Do Me Right' music video.