Mark Consuelos Presses Mr. Fantasy About Rumored Feud With His 'Dear Friend' K.J. Apa
June 30 2026, Published 9:28 a.m. ET
Mr. Fantasy is clearing the air about his rumored feud with K.J. Apa.
During the Monday, June 29, episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, host Mark Consuelos asked the pop star about the headlines surrounding his relationship with the Riverdale actor after Apa appeared to label him a “liar” and a “thief.”
“I gotta bring something up. There’s been a lot of talk. I’m gonna ask you about having a feud with an actor, K.J. Apa, who is a dear friend of mine,” Consuelos began.
Mr. Fantasy immediately knew where the conversation was headed.
“I already know you’re gonna ask me, Mark!” he chimed in.
‘We Had a Great Little Conversation’
Consuelos then gave the singer a chance to address the situation.
“Do you want to clarify anything or clear anything up?” Consuelos asked.
Mr. Fantasy insisted there was nothing left to settle, answering, “I mean not really. No, we already had dinner and discussed it — me and the young gentleman.”
“We had a great little conversation and he wanted to sort of get to know me. I said, ‘Man, this is brilliant. We can talk about it,’” he added.
Keeping the mood light, the singer couldn't resist joking with the hosts.
“He is quite s---. Not as s--- as you, though,” he added, referring to Consuelos.
Would Apa Ever Appear in a Music Video?
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kelly Ripa then wondered whether Mr. Fantasy would ever cast Apa in one of his music videos.
The “Lazy Song” hitmaker joked that the opportunity depends on one thing.
“When he stops taking himself so bloody seriously, then yeah!” he answered.
Mr. Fantasy also playfully added that he would love to feature the Consuelos in a music video “if he lived close.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Mr. Fantasy shared exciting news about his upcoming live shows. The musician announced that his first tour will kick off on July 15 in Los Angeles, Calif.
“It’s small, but it’s only five shows. It’s going to be s---,” he stated.
How the Rumored Feud Began
The speculation started after Mr. Fantasy released his single "Do Me Right" and its celebrity-filled music video on May 1.
The video featured several of Apa's Riverdale costars, including Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch. Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger, singer Sombr and YouTuber-turned-pop star Alex Warren also made appearances.
Soon afterward, Apa posted a now-deleted Instagram video accusing the musician of copying him.
"There was recently a music video that was released that included a bunch of people who are really close to me by a guy who's completely and utterly stolen my image," he said. "And I think we all know who we're talking about."
Apa's celebrity friends quickly rallied behind him in the comments.
His Map That Leads to You costar Madelyn Cline wrote, "Identity theft is not a joke."
Schwarzenegger and actress Zoey Deutch, who both appeared in Mr. Fantasy's music video, also commented "sorry" on Apa's post.