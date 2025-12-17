ENTERTAINMENT Mark Consuelos Shocks Walker Scobell, 16, by Exposing His Failed Driver's Test on Live TV: 'You Talked to My Mom About This?' Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos brought up a sour subject for Walker Scobell during his 'Live' appearance. Rebecca Friedman Dec. 17 2025, Published 6:26 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Walker Scobell didn't realize Mark Consuelos would be airing out his dirty laundry on live TV! During the Wednesday, December 17, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the Percy Jackson and the Olympians star appeared shocked after Consuelos exposed mid-broadcast how the 16-year-old had recently failed his driver's test. "Listen, I don’t want to bring up bad news Walker, but we gotta talk about this. You recently just had your driver’s test," the Riverdale actor explained. "How’d it go?"

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos revealed Walker Scobell recently failed his driver's test.

Scobell seemed a bit embarrassed, but kept a smile on his face while glancing offstage. He then asked, "You talked to my mom about this?" Consuelos insisted he hadn't spoken to Scobell's mother, however, his wife and co-host, Kelly Ripa, teased that the two ladies may have been in touch. "Just so you know, all we moms talk to each other, yes," she mentioned. Despite likely feeling disappointed about not passing his driver's test, Scobell didn't shy away from the topic.

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos called the written part of a driving exam the 'hardest part.'

Instead, The Adam Project actor made light of the situation, as Scobell joked he "do[es]n’t think you should have to parallel park." Ripa and Consuelos didn't argue, agreeing that the difficult challenge of parking between other two vehicles shouldn't be an indicator of whether one can safely drive on the roads. Wondering how Scobell did on the test's "hardest part," Consuelos asked, "But you passed the writing portion, yes?" "Oh yeah, I did the writing portion great. I was on the line a little bit for parallel parking," he shared.

Walker Scobell Is 'Still Mad' About Failing His Driver's Test

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Walker Scobell said he failed his driver's test because of parallel parking.

Curious what specifically caused Scobell to fail, Consuelos questioned: "Did you hit a cone?" "No, I didn’t. I’m still mad about this," the Secret Headquarters' star admitted. Scobell then revealed the location of his driver's test, Pennsylvania, prompting Consuelos to comedically scold the state for being hard on the teenager. "You know historically, they have the worst drivers in the world!" the dad-of-three mocked. "PA, what are you doing? Give the kid a break!" Ripa joined in defending Scobell, as she noted how "most cars now parallel park themselves." "You just hit that button and it sort of backs in," Ripa added, causing Scobell to joke, "I need to get one of those."

Walker Scobell 'Couldn't Sleep' Night Before His Driver's Test

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos teased Walker Scobell about failing his driver's test.