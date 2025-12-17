Mark Consuelos Shocks Walker Scobell, 16, by Exposing His Failed Driver's Test on Live TV: 'You Talked to My Mom About This?'
Dec. 17 2025, Published 6:26 p.m. ET
Walker Scobell didn't realize Mark Consuelos would be airing out his dirty laundry on live TV!
During the Wednesday, December 17, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the Percy Jackson and the Olympians star appeared shocked after Consuelos exposed mid-broadcast how the 16-year-old had recently failed his driver's test.
"Listen, I don’t want to bring up bad news Walker, but we gotta talk about this. You recently just had your driver’s test," the Riverdale actor explained. "How’d it go?"
Scobell seemed a bit embarrassed, but kept a smile on his face while glancing offstage.
He then asked, "You talked to my mom about this?"
Consuelos insisted he hadn't spoken to Scobell's mother, however, his wife and co-host, Kelly Ripa, teased that the two ladies may have been in touch.
"Just so you know, all we moms talk to each other, yes," she mentioned.
Despite likely feeling disappointed about not passing his driver's test, Scobell didn't shy away from the topic.
Instead, The Adam Project actor made light of the situation, as Scobell joked he "do[es]n’t think you should have to parallel park."
Ripa and Consuelos didn't argue, agreeing that the difficult challenge of parking between other two vehicles shouldn't be an indicator of whether one can safely drive on the roads.
Wondering how Scobell did on the test's "hardest part," Consuelos asked, "But you passed the writing portion, yes?"
"Oh yeah, I did the writing portion great. I was on the line a little bit for parallel parking," he shared.
Walker Scobell Is 'Still Mad' About Failing His Driver's Test
Curious what specifically caused Scobell to fail, Consuelos questioned: "Did you hit a cone?"
"No, I didn’t. I’m still mad about this," the Secret Headquarters' star admitted.
Scobell then revealed the location of his driver's test, Pennsylvania, prompting Consuelos to comedically scold the state for being hard on the teenager.
"You know historically, they have the worst drivers in the world!" the dad-of-three mocked. "PA, what are you doing? Give the kid a break!"
Ripa joined in defending Scobell, as she noted how "most cars now parallel park themselves."
"You just hit that button and it sort of backs in," Ripa added, causing Scobell to joke, "I need to get one of those."
Walker Scobell 'Couldn't Sleep' Night Before His Driver's Test
Jokes aside, Scobell said the test made him stressed during "the first time [he] went home" since being away filming Percy Jackson and the Olympians for Disney+.
Scobell confessed he "was freaking out about" the test and "couldn't sleep."
"I started filming back in the beginning of August, and I hadn’t been home since the middle of July," he recalled. "I had dreams about getting my driver’s license while we were working for, like, the last nine months. There were a couple days when I wasn’t working and they ended up being close to the weekend, so I ended up getting to go home for the first time in however many months."
Reflecting on the day of his exam, Scobell recounted: "And then I got there. You drive around the block, and then you parallel park. And then it was on the line, and then I failed immediately."
Consuelos went into dad mode, advising Scobell: "Walker, what you need to do is get with the transpo guys on set. In between scenes, 'Show me how to parallel park.' It’s a science. Once you get it, you can’t unlearn it."