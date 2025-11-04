or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > mark consuelos
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Mark Consuelos Tells Sydney Sweeney He Tried Watching 'Euphoria' With His Daughter Lola But Had to Stop After '10 Minutes'

Split photo of Sydney Sweeney and Mark Consuelos.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Sydney Sweeney laughed at the idea of Mark Consuelos watching 'Euphoria' with his daughter, Lola.

Profile Image

Nov. 4 2025, Published 5:52 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney couldn’t help but crack up when Mark Consuelos, 54, shared his hilariously awkward attempt to watch Euphoria with his daughter, Lola, 24.

During the Tuesday, November 4, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the Riverdale actor revealed he once tried to bond with his college-aged daughter by tuning into the hit HBO series — but it didn't go quite as planned.

"My daughter was, I think, a freshman in college, and I asked her if she wanted to watch the show with me," Consuelos told Sweeney, who appeared in Live's studio for an interview and stars as Cassie Howard on the drama show.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Mark Consuelos said watching 'Euphoria' with his daughter didn't last longer than '10 minutes.'
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos said watching 'Euphoria' with his daughter didn't last longer than '10 minutes.'

Sweeney, 28, immediately laughed and interrupted to ask, "With you?"

Consuelos continued, "Yeah. And she was like, 'Dad?'"

The Husband for Hire star's wife and co-host, Kelly Ripa, 55, chimed in to rhetorically ask Consuelos, "Do you know what Euphoria is about?"

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney Says Mark Consuelos Was 'Smart' to Stop Watching 'Euphoria' With His Daughter

Image of Sydney Sweeney told Mark Consuelos it was 'smart' to stop watching 'Euphoria' with his daughter.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Sydney Sweeney told Mark Consuelos it was 'smart' to stop watching 'Euphoria' with his daughter.

Still, the father-of-three gave it a try — though it didn’t last long.

"We started watching the first, like, 10 minutes," he admitted. "And then I’m like, 'We can’t do this.'

Sweeney burst out laughing at the confession, calling it a "smart decision" to stop watching, while Ripa joked about how her husband and daughter had a "TV breakup."

"They’re like, 'You go to your space and watch, I’ll go to mine. This is not [a good idea],'" she quipped.

MORE ON:
mark consuelos

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney Confirms 'Euphoria' Season 3 'Finished Filming'

Image of Kelly Ripa teased Sydney Sweeney about the long-awaited third season of 'Euphoria.'
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa teased Sydney Sweeney about the long-awaited third season of 'Euphoria.'

Earlier in the laughter-filled conversation, Sweeney dropped an exciting update that had fans buzzing: the highly anticipated third season of Euphoria has officially wrapped filming.

"We finished filming yesterday," she revealed, prompting cheers from the audience.

In response, Ripa teased, "As Euphoria fans, you guys really make us earn it."

Sweeney agreed, saying, "We have to earn it, too! We wait just as long as you guys."

'Euphoria' Cast Is No Longer in High School for Season 3

Image of Sydney Sweeney said her character is no longer in high school for 'Euphoria' Season 3.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Sydney Sweeney said her character is no longer in high school for 'Euphoria' Season 3.

Ripa then asked if the characters are "still in high school" in the new season — a question that's been on many fans' minds.

While Sweeney couldn't reveal much about the upcoming episodes, which are expected to be released in spring 2026, she answered: "No, it would be a little weird at this point."

Although the blonde beauty didn't spill any plot secrets, her confirmation about finishing filming assured fans the long-awaited Season 3 is finally on the horizon.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.