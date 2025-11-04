Mark Consuelos Tells Sydney Sweeney He Tried Watching 'Euphoria' With His Daughter Lola But Had to Stop After '10 Minutes'
Nov. 4 2025, Published 5:52 p.m. ET
Sydney Sweeney couldn’t help but crack up when Mark Consuelos, 54, shared his hilariously awkward attempt to watch Euphoria with his daughter, Lola, 24.
During the Tuesday, November 4, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the Riverdale actor revealed he once tried to bond with his college-aged daughter by tuning into the hit HBO series — but it didn't go quite as planned.
"My daughter was, I think, a freshman in college, and I asked her if she wanted to watch the show with me," Consuelos told Sweeney, who appeared in Live's studio for an interview and stars as Cassie Howard on the drama show.
Sweeney, 28, immediately laughed and interrupted to ask, "With you?"
Consuelos continued, "Yeah. And she was like, 'Dad?'"
The Husband for Hire star's wife and co-host, Kelly Ripa, 55, chimed in to rhetorically ask Consuelos, "Do you know what Euphoria is about?"
Sydney Sweeney Says Mark Consuelos Was 'Smart' to Stop Watching 'Euphoria' With His Daughter
Still, the father-of-three gave it a try — though it didn’t last long.
"We started watching the first, like, 10 minutes," he admitted. "And then I’m like, 'We can’t do this.'
Sweeney burst out laughing at the confession, calling it a "smart decision" to stop watching, while Ripa joked about how her husband and daughter had a "TV breakup."
"They’re like, 'You go to your space and watch, I’ll go to mine. This is not [a good idea],'" she quipped.
Sydney Sweeney Confirms 'Euphoria' Season 3 'Finished Filming'
Earlier in the laughter-filled conversation, Sweeney dropped an exciting update that had fans buzzing: the highly anticipated third season of Euphoria has officially wrapped filming.
"We finished filming yesterday," she revealed, prompting cheers from the audience.
In response, Ripa teased, "As Euphoria fans, you guys really make us earn it."
Sweeney agreed, saying, "We have to earn it, too! We wait just as long as you guys."
'Euphoria' Cast Is No Longer in High School for Season 3
Ripa then asked if the characters are "still in high school" in the new season — a question that's been on many fans' minds.
While Sweeney couldn't reveal much about the upcoming episodes, which are expected to be released in spring 2026, she answered: "No, it would be a little weird at this point."
Although the blonde beauty didn't spill any plot secrets, her confirmation about finishing filming assured fans the long-awaited Season 3 is finally on the horizon.