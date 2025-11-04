ENTERTAINMENT Mark Consuelos Tells Sydney Sweeney He Tried Watching 'Euphoria' With His Daughter Lola But Had to Stop After '10 Minutes' Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Sydney Sweeney laughed at the idea of Mark Consuelos watching 'Euphoria' with his daughter, Lola. Rebecca Friedman Nov. 4 2025, Published 5:52 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney couldn’t help but crack up when Mark Consuelos, 54, shared his hilariously awkward attempt to watch Euphoria with his daughter, Lola, 24. During the Tuesday, November 4, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the Riverdale actor revealed he once tried to bond with his college-aged daughter by tuning into the hit HBO series — but it didn't go quite as planned. "My daughter was, I think, a freshman in college, and I asked her if she wanted to watch the show with me," Consuelos told Sweeney, who appeared in Live's studio for an interview and stars as Cassie Howard on the drama show.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos said watching 'Euphoria' with his daughter didn't last longer than '10 minutes.'

Sweeney, 28, immediately laughed and interrupted to ask, "With you?" Consuelos continued, "Yeah. And she was like, 'Dad?'" The Husband for Hire star's wife and co-host, Kelly Ripa, 55, chimed in to rhetorically ask Consuelos, "Do you know what Euphoria is about?"

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney Says Mark Consuelos Was 'Smart' to Stop Watching 'Euphoria' With His Daughter

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Sydney Sweeney told Mark Consuelos it was 'smart' to stop watching 'Euphoria' with his daughter.

Still, the father-of-three gave it a try — though it didn’t last long. "We started watching the first, like, 10 minutes," he admitted. "And then I’m like, 'We can’t do this.' Sweeney burst out laughing at the confession, calling it a "smart decision" to stop watching, while Ripa joked about how her husband and daughter had a "TV breakup." "They’re like, 'You go to your space and watch, I’ll go to mine. This is not [a good idea],'" she quipped.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney Confirms 'Euphoria' Season 3 'Finished Filming'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa teased Sydney Sweeney about the long-awaited third season of 'Euphoria.'

Earlier in the laughter-filled conversation, Sweeney dropped an exciting update that had fans buzzing: the highly anticipated third season of Euphoria has officially wrapped filming. "We finished filming yesterday," she revealed, prompting cheers from the audience. In response, Ripa teased, "As Euphoria fans, you guys really make us earn it." Sweeney agreed, saying, "We have to earn it, too! We wait just as long as you guys."

'Euphoria' Cast Is No Longer in High School for Season 3

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Sydney Sweeney said her character is no longer in high school for 'Euphoria' Season 3.