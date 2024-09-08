What Is Sydney Sweeney's Net Worth? See How the 'Euphoria' Actress Made Her Fortune

Sweeney, who is engaged to Jonathan Davino, has been extremely transparent about how hard actors in Hollywood have to work these days to see a profit and actually take time off.

"If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that... I don’t have someone supporting me, I don’t have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help," she admitted in a 2022 interview. "They don't pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals. The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5 percent to my lawyer, 10 percent to my agents, 3 percent or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month and that’s more than my mortgage."

"I want to have a family, I’ve always wanted to be a young mom, and I’m worried about how this industry puts stigmas on young women who have children and looks at them in a different light," Sweeney continued about the environment of the industry. "I was worried that, if I don’t work, there is no money and no support for kids I would have."