What Is Sydney Sweeney's Net Worth? See How the 'Euphoria' Actress Made Her Fortune
Sydney Sweeney had a meteoric rise to fame.
The Anyone but You star, 26, burst onto the scene while playing Cassie Howard in the HBO series Euphoria but soon became a staple for big-budget films that have earned her a pretty penny.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sweeney is currently valued at $40 million for her numerous successful acting endeavors and brand deals.
Besides the hit teen drama, where she reportedly made $25,000 per episode, and a stint on White Lotus, the blonde beauty moved on to movies such as the 2023 romcom alongside Glen Powell. Sweeney was also an executive producer of the project, which went on to earn $217 million on its budget of $25 million.
The following year, the Washington native starred in the Marvel movie Madame Web, which did not find major success with audiences. Despite the film bombing, Sweeney was allegedly paid $650,000 to appear in it.
When not acting, the young talent has starred in ad campaigns for Miu Miu, Cotton On, Armani, Guess, as well as the lingerie brand Parade. She also boasts 20 million followers on Instagram.
Sweeney, who is engaged to Jonathan Davino, has been extremely transparent about how hard actors in Hollywood have to work these days to see a profit and actually take time off.
"If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that... I don’t have someone supporting me, I don’t have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help," she admitted in a 2022 interview. "They don't pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals. The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5 percent to my lawyer, 10 percent to my agents, 3 percent or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month and that’s more than my mortgage."
"I want to have a family, I’ve always wanted to be a young mom, and I’m worried about how this industry puts stigmas on young women who have children and looks at them in a different light," Sweeney continued about the environment of the industry. "I was worried that, if I don’t work, there is no money and no support for kids I would have."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Hollywood Reporter conducted the 2022 interview with Sweeney about money.