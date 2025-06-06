Mark Hamill Mocks 'Malignant Narcissist' Donald Trump on 'The View' for President's AI-Generated 'Star Wars' Day Post

While Mark Hamill appeared on the Friday, June 6, episode of The View to chat about his new flick The Life of Chuck, Star Wars superfan Sunny Hostin kicked off the conversation by asking how he reacted when the White House posted an AI-generated image of Donald Trump as a character from the franchise last month.

The upload came on May 4, widely known as "Star Wars day," and featured the president with large biceps holding a red lightsaber in front of an American flag and two bald eagles.