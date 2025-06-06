Mark Hamill Mocks 'Malignant Narcissist' Donald Trump on 'The View' for President's AI-Generated 'Star Wars' Day Post
While Mark Hamill appeared on the Friday, June 6, episode of The View to chat about his new flick The Life of Chuck, Star Wars superfan Sunny Hostin kicked off the conversation by asking how he reacted when the White House posted an AI-generated image of Donald Trump as a character from the franchise last month.
The upload came on May 4, widely known as "Star Wars day," and featured the president with large biceps holding a red lightsaber in front of an American flag and two bald eagles.
Mark Hamill Pokes Fun at Donald Trump's 'Star Wars' Day Post
"Well, first of all, I thought, ‘If he’s a Star Wars fan, he should know he should be holding a green lightsaber, not an evil red lightsaber,'" the actor pointed out. "So my comment was, ‘Proof positive, he’s full of Sith.'"
"You gotta do it with humor, I think. I don’t get angry and I don’t drop F-bombs," the movie icon said of how he handles things. "I know I have a lot of kids that follow me. Have fun with it. Mock him. That’s the kryptonite to malignant narcissists."
The White House's post also included a caption that mentioned several buzzy topics Trump had been addressing at the time.
"Happy May the 4th to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting so hard to to bring Sith Lords, Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, & well known MS-13 Gang Members, back into our Galaxy," the caption read. "You’re not the Rebellion — you’re the Empire. May the 4th be with you."
Donald Trump Angers People With AI-Generated Images of Himself
While the AI image didn't cause any real controversy, some people were outraged when the POTUS posted an AI-generated image of himself dressed as the pope before a new one was chosen following the April death of Pope Francis.
As OK! reported, one social media user called his post "disgusting," while another said, "He needs to know when to stop."
"Trump posing as the Pope a week after the Pope's funeral is a commentary on who Trump is. He is not a President, nor is he much of a businessman," a third person penned. "He isn't much more than a conman with delusions of grandeur who got lucky with some pissed-off supremacists."
Trump Ignores Backlash
When a reporter asked the father-of-five about the backlash, he replied of the critics, "They can't take a joke. You don't mean the Catholics, you mean the fake news media. The Catholics loved it. I had nothing to do with it."
"That's not me who did it. I have no idea where it came from," he claimed despite being the one to share it with his social media followers. "Maybe it was AI. But I know nothing about it. I just saw it last evening."
He also alleged that Melania Trump approved of the picture, spilling, "Actually, my wife thought it was cute. Ha ha. She said, 'Isn't that nice?'"