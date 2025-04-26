Melania Trump's Blunt Two-Word Response to Husband Donald Revealed as They Land in Italy for Pope Francis' Funeral
As President Donald Trump and Melania Trump landed at the Fiumicino Airport in Italy on Friday, April 25, the First Lady gave her husband a blunt two-word response to a quick remark he made.
“Of course,” Melania said after Donald asked her, “Ready?” According to lip-reading expert Nicola Hickling, the president continued to talk with his wife as they exited the Air Force One aircraft.
“It was a good flight, thank you,” Donald said. “We will see you when we meet [Emmanuel] Macron.”
The president and first lady’s appearance in Italy was for the late Pope Francis’ funeral. Francis died on April 21 due to a cerebral stroke, which led to heart failure.
The pope’s funeral was held on the morning of Saturday, April 26, at St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican. About 250,000 people reportedly attended his services before the former leader of the Catholic Church was transported to the Papal Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome.
Donald was one of many heads of state and notable figures who attended Francis’ funeral, including leaders from the U.K., Spain, Hungary, Argentina, France and more. The U.S. president, however, stood out among others as he wore a blue suit compared to the black attire worn by most.
Notably, the pope disagreed with the president about his approach to immigration, climate change and how he mistreated migrants looking to enter the United States.
Before Donald took office in 2016, Francis commented on the leader’s campaign slogan about building a wall between the U.S. and Mexico. At the time, Francis said anyone who builds a wall to keep migrants out was “not Christian.” Donald followed up by calling his remark “disgraceful.”
After hearing of his passing, Donald voiced a heartfelt tribute to Francis at the White House’s Easter Egg Roll event for friends and family. “A very good man who loved, loved the world, and he especially loved people that were having a hard time, and that’s good with me,” the president said.
When Donald and the former model landed at the airport ahead of Francis’ funeral, he was asked by reporters if he had business to take care of with other leaders who’d be attending the services. “Frankly, it’s a little disrespectful to have meetings when you’re at the funeral of a pope. I’ll be talking to people. I’ll be seeing a lot of people,” he said.