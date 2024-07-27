Ben Affleck Buys Lavish $20.5 Million Mansion as Jennifer Lopez Divorce Looms
Ben Affleck has a new possible bachelor pad!
The Argo actor, 51, has reportedly closed on a $20.5 million mansion in Pacific Palisades, Calif., as his marriage to Jennifer Lopez continues to crumble.
The lavish estate boasts five bedrooms, six bathrooms with breakfast and dining areas, as well as a separate family room. The home also has walk-in closets, a media room and a guest house.
As OK! previously reported, the Selena actress, 55, celebrated her birthday without her husband, whom she married in 2022, in New York while he stayed on the opposite end of the country. "It has been a hard year with some unexpected realizations, changes, and obstacles, but Jen is trying to view her 55th birthday as a fresh start," an insider spilled. "She is trying not to let her situation with Ben bring her down."
Although the two have yet to tell the world about a split, insiders close to Lopez and Affleck claim the two have been living separate lives without much hope for reconciliation. "They are not getting back together," a source claimed. "They have no plans to announce that they aren't a couple right now. J.Lo wanted to make it work really badly; he's just a different person to her now. They're not trying to work it out."
Per people in the A-listers' inner circles, their vastly different views on life made it difficult to continue in their relationship. "Jennifer has a big entourage that follows her around daily — glam squad, videographers, photographers, assistants, trainers," an insider spilled. "She’s tried to make Ben understand that being Jennifer Lopez is a 24/7 job. She is her brand, she lives and breathes it while Ben can leave his work at the door if he chooses to."
"They have gone through phases where things haven't been as great between them due to their different personalities and not getting enough time together," the insider added. "They're not always on the same page. They both have so much going on between taking care of their families and their work commitments and it can be a lot for them."
Lopez and Affleck rekindled their early 2000s romance in 2021, leaving them both to think that their fairytale ending would pan out in the end. "Jennifer was Ben’s dream woman," a source said. "It was drama all the time. He’s feeling down about it and is upset and depressed it didn’t work out, even though he knows ending it is the right thing to do."
