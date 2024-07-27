Ben Affleck Buys Lavish $20.5 Million Mansion as Jennifer Lopez Divorce Looms

Although the two have yet to tell the world about a split, insiders close to Lopez and Affleck claim the two have been living separate lives without much hope for reconciliation. "They are not getting back together," a source claimed. "They have no plans to announce that they aren't a couple right now. J.Lo wanted to make it work really badly; he's just a different person to her now. They're not trying to work it out."

Per people in the A-listers' inner circles, their vastly different views on life made it difficult to continue in their relationship. "Jennifer has a big entourage that follows her around daily — glam squad, videographers, photographers, assistants, trainers," an insider spilled. "She’s tried to make Ben understand that being Jennifer Lopez is a 24/7 job. She is her brand, she lives and breathes it while Ben can leave his work at the door if he chooses to."