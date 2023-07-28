What Is Mark Harmon's Net Worth? The Actor Rakes in Serious Cash After Appearing on 'NCIS' for 19 Seasons
Mark Harmon has made quite a pretty penny from his days on NCIS.
According to reports, the 71-year-old is worth a whopping $120 Million after appearing in 19 Seasons of the hit CBS drama as special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs.
Per reports, Harmon was collecting a significant $525,000 for every episode he shot for the series — which is the second-longest-running scripted, non-animated U.S. primetime television series still airing.
In October 2021, Harmon bid farewell to the show that made him a household name. As OK! previously reported, the California native's departure from the beloved series had been in the works for quite some time before he pulled the plug.
According to insiders close to production, Harmon — who began working on the show in 2003 — "was just worn out by the daily grind" of working on the action-packed drama.
"The producers had bent over backward trying to make things easier by reducing his screen time and bringing on Gary Cole to fill the gap. Still, Harmon felt he'd given the show his best, and it was the right [time] to leave," the source noted.
The family man — who who shares sons Sean, 35, and Ty, 31, with his wife of 25 years, Mork & Mindy star Pam Dawber, 71 — was ready to put work on the back burner and focus on being with his loved ones after maintaining such a hefty work schedule for two decades.
"He's been itching to get back to their Montana ranch, where he can tend to his horses, tinker around the house and hang out in the garage and work on his cars," an insider said of Harmon who had "been saying for ages that he wants to spend more time with his family."
