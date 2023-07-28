What Is Mark Harmon's Net Worth? The Actor Rakes in Serious Cash After Appearing on 'NCIS' for 19 Seasons

Per reports, Harmon was collecting a significant $525,000 for every episode he shot for the series — which is the second-longest-running scripted, non-animated U.S. primetime television series still airing.

In October 2021, Harmon bid farewell to the show that made him a household name. As OK! previously reported, the California native's departure from the beloved series had been in the works for quite some time before he pulled the plug.