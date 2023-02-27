Mark Wahlberg Dragged For Presenting SAG Award To Asian Cast Decades After He Assaulted 2 Vietnamese American Men: 'Extremely Sinister'

In 1988, Wahlberg hit a Vietnamese American man unconscious with a stick and went on to call him “Vietnam f**king s**t.”

That same day, the Hollywood star also punched another Vietnamese American man in the eye.

Police arrested Wahlberg, who claimed he was on high on PCP at the time. He was charged with attempted murder and pleaded guilty to felony assault. He was sentenced to two years in jail but only served 45 days before he was released.