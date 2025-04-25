Mark Wahlberg, 53, Looks Unrecognizable in Face Prosthetics as He Films '60s Crime Thriller 'By Any Means': Photos
Mark Wahlberg is as hunky as ever — despite wearing an artificial costume while filming for a new movie.
The actor was recently captured in Atlanta, Ga., filming for By Any Means, an upcoming crime thriller. Wahlberg, however, looked unrecognizable as he wore a rather large nose prosthetic.
The Flight Risk star could be seen sporting a sleeveless white tank top, which showcased his impeccable arm muscles.
Wahlberg’s role in the Elegance Bratton-directed film tells the story of how Gregory Scarpa, a mafia hitman, was hired by the FBI off the record in 1966. The true crime movie follows Scarpa as he and the FBI investigate the murders of civil rights leaders in Mississippi.
The film, which has no set release date, also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Giancarlo Esposito. Ethan Embry, Josh Lucas, David Strathairn, LisaGay Hamilton, LaChanze and Nicole Beharie.
The 53-year-old is also slated to star in The Family Plan 2, an action comedy directed by Simon Cellan Jones. The film features Wahlberg as a former government operative who flees across the country with his family to protect them.
Upon filming for The Family Plan sequel, Wahlberg discussed how eager he was to join the cast once more and continue the story. “I am beyond excited to step back into the shoes of Dan Morgan again alongside my brilliant costars, and with Simon and David returning,” he said.
“Making The Family Plan and seeing it become an instant success with global audiences in the way that it did has been incredibly rewarding,” the actor added. “We can’t wait to collaborate with our partners at Apple and Skydance again on this next chapter for the Morgan family as their European holiday inevitably goes awry.”
The Hollywood star will also take on a role in the upcoming film Balls Up. The premise of the action comedy details rival co-workers who need to make it out of Brazil alive after an unexpected incident at the World Cup Final.
He will also star in Play Dirty, a crime thriller featuring Wahlberg as Parker, a professional robber specializing in high-profile crimes. The Shane Black-directed film is the third adaptation of The Hunter, a 1962 novel written by Donald E. Westlake. It was first adapted into film in 1967 for Point Blank and again in 1999 for Payback.
Though Wahlberg appears to be busier than ever, he continues to stay active with his morning workouts, which he recently posted about on Instagram. “Push a little harder every day!” he captioned a video of himself in the gym.