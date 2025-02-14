Faking It! 9 Actors Who Fooled Us With Prosthetic Body Parts
Lily James
Lily James wore a bunch of prosthetics to transform into Pamela Anderson for Pam & Tommy, including a fake chest.
"The b----- piece was amazing," she recalled. "You would never, never know it wasn't me. It was shocking."
Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg became so fond of his fake manhood in Boogie Nights that he took it home with him when filming ended.
"It's in a safe locked away," said Wahlberg. "It's not something I could leave out."
Eric Dane
Theo James
For The White Lotus, Theo James said he felt the prop p---- "needed to be 'Regular Joe.' I just wanted it not to be distracting," he explained. "Because the scene, you know, it's not about the pee pee, it's about power play and s--."
However, when the piece was presented to him by makeup head Rebecca Hickey, it was clear he got more than he expected.
"It's like she stole it off a donkey in the field!" he joked. "The thing is ginormous."
Niecy Nash
Niecy Nash wore a prosthetic posterior on Reno 911! after outfits weren't fitting right.
"They couldn't get it right because they were building it straight back. So, I went to my girlfriend. I brought her up there — who had, you know, the natural slamma jamma — and I'm like, 'See? You gotta start from the hips and wrap it around,'" said Nash.
Penélope Cruz
Brunette beauty Penélope Cruz wore a prosthetic b--- for the movie Volver and said she got so attached to the bottom line she didn't want to take it off.
"At the end of the shoot, I was blocked. I could not leave the set. I didn't want to take my false a-- off!" said Cruz.
Jon Hamm
In Fargo, Jon Hamm's character has pierced nipples, so they used real piercings on prosthetic nipples and applied them to his chest.
"They have to paint some latex on your nipples, and then they pull it off, and then they put a little fake nipple and put a ring through it. It's the magic of movies. You, too, can have fake nipples made," he shared.
John Cena
John Cena had to film an almost all-nude s-- scene for Trainwreck.
He said, "I had to stuff myself into a small nylon sock, and they gave me a stunt p----."
Costar Amy Schumer said the fake p---- was made from part of a broomstick!
"Jimmy was our prop guy," she remembered. "I walked by and he was kind of whittling something and he was like, 'I'm making John Cena's erection!'"
Chris Hemsworth
In Vacation, Chris Hemsworth faked his family jewels, and because he's a big guy, they had to make a pretty large variety.
"He makes the normal-size p---- looks small," remarked a writer on the film. "Word is he has it on his mantle at his house with the Thor hammer."