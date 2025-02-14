or
Faking It! 9 Actors Who Fooled Us With Prosthetic Body Parts

prosthetic parts
Source: MEGA

Some of the performers are faking us out by using prosthetics in place of their own booties, b---- and family jewels. Take a look.

By:

Feb. 14 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Lily James

lily james
Source: MEGA

Lily James wore a bunch of prosthetics to transform into Pamela Anderson for Pam & Tommy, including a fake chest.

"The b----- piece was amazing," she recalled. "You would never, never know it wasn't me. It was shocking."

Mark Wahlberg

mark wahlberg
Source: MEGA

Mark Wahlberg became so fond of his fake manhood in Boogie Nights that he took it home with him when filming ended.

"It's in a safe locked away," said Wahlberg. "It's not something I could leave out."

Eric Dane

eric dane
Source: MEGA

Eric Dane wore a prosthetic p---- in Euphoria and even got to choose what it looked like.

"I had absolute control over the p----. Because it was supposed to be mine," he said. "I approved it. I said, 'This looks like a nice p----. Let's use this one.'"

Theo James

theo james
Source: MEGA

For The White Lotus, Theo James said he felt the prop p---- "needed to be 'Regular Joe.' I just wanted it not to be distracting," he explained. "Because the scene, you know, it's not about the pee pee, it's about power play and s--."

However, when the piece was presented to him by makeup head Rebecca Hickey, it was clear he got more than he expected.

"It's like she stole it off a donkey in the field!" he joked. "The thing is ginormous."

Niecy Nash

niecy nash
Source: MEGA
Niecy Nash wore a prosthetic posterior on Reno 911! after outfits weren't fitting right.

"They couldn't get it right because they were building it straight back. So, I went to my girlfriend. I brought her up there — who had, you know, the natural slamma jamma — and I'm like, 'See? You gotta start from the hips and wrap it around,'" said Nash.

Penélope Cruz

penelope cruz
Source: MEGA

Brunette beauty Penélope Cruz wore a prosthetic b--- for the movie Volver and said she got so attached to the bottom line she didn't want to take it off.

"At the end of the shoot, I was blocked. I could not leave the set. I didn't want to take my false a-- off!" said Cruz.

Jon Hamm

jon hamm
Source: MEGA

In Fargo, Jon Hamm's character has pierced nipples, so they used real piercings on prosthetic nipples and applied them to his chest.

"They have to paint some latex on your nipples, and then they pull it off, and then they put a little fake nipple and put a ring through it. It's the magic of movies. You, too, can have fake nipples made," he shared.

John Cena

john cena
Source: MEGA

John Cena had to film an almost all-nude s-- scene for Trainwreck.

He said, "I had to stuff myself into a small nylon sock, and they gave me a stunt p----."

Costar Amy Schumer said the fake p---- was made from part of a broomstick!

"Jimmy was our prop guy," she remembered. "I walked by and he was kind of whittling something and he was like, 'I'm making John Cena's erection!'"

Chris Hemsworth

chris hemsworth
Source: MEGA

In Vacation, Chris Hemsworth faked his family jewels, and because he's a big guy, they had to make a pretty large variety.

"He makes the normal-size p---- looks small," remarked a writer on the film. "Word is he has it on his mantle at his house with the Thor hammer."

