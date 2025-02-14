Faking It! 9 Actors Who Fooled Us With Prosthetic Body Parts

For The White Lotus, Theo James said he felt the prop p---- "needed to be 'Regular Joe.' I just wanted it not to be distracting," he explained. "Because the scene, you know, it's not about the pee pee, it's about power play and s--."

However, when the piece was presented to him by makeup head Rebecca Hickey, it was clear he got more than he expected.

"It's like she stole it off a donkey in the field!" he joked. "The thing is ginormous."