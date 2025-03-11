or
Article continues below advertisement
In All Their Glory! 15 Male Celebrities Who Did Full Frontal Scenes

From Barry Keoghan to Ben Affleck, some actors chose to forgo prosthetics and bare it all on screen.

March 11 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Aaron Taylor-Johnson's wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson, directed the film.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson stripped down and exposed his twig and berries in the film adaptation of James Frey's best-selling book A Million Little Pieces.

The Kraven the Hunter actor's wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson, who directed the 2018 psychological drama flick, gushed about him and his performance following its release.

"Aaron goes very deep into character. Because I've lived with it, I understand that and I'm prepared for it," the filmmaker told Us Weekly. "I lived with Ray from Nocturnal Animals, which was interesting. So then when I said to him, 'I feel like you should play James Frey,' there was a part of me just thinking, 'OK, here we go.'"

Sam added, "He goes extremely into character and loses himself and becomes, to a degree, who he's playing. So often, throughout the movie, I was watching him on set and just being blown away endlessly by the performance that he gives."

Alfie Allen

Alfie Allen said he wanted to look good in his NSFW scenes.

Game of Thrones Season 1 wasted no time in showcasing Alfie Allen's manhood after the show tapped him to play the role of Theon Greyjoy.

Reflecting on his preparation for the scene, Allen told The Times' Weekend supplement, "I kind of transformed my body. There is obviously a huge aspect of vanity in this career and I wanted to look good when I had these nude scenes going on."

Barry Keoghan

According to Barry Keoghan, his role helped the viewers see him 'differently.'

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Barry Keoghan looked back on his NSFW scene in Saltburn, in which he danced to Sophie Ellis-Bextor's "Murder on the Dance Floor" while his private part dangled as he moved.

"The initial thing was about me having no clothes on. I'm a bit, ehhh," he said in the November 2023 interview. "But after take one, I was ready to go. I was like, 'Let's go again. Let's go again.' You kind of forget, because there's such a comfortable environment created, and it gives you that license to go, 'All right, this is about the story now.'"

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck showed his private part briefly in the film.

In Gone Girl, Ben Affleck briefly went nude during a shower scene toward the end of the movie. His role was notable enough to earn him a nomination for Best Depiction of Nudity, Sexuality or Seduction by the Alliance of Women Film Journalists.

"I mean, you do so much frontal, you've been so naked, and yet you were overlooked," he told Sacha Baron Cohen when asked about the development during an interview for Variety's Actors on Actors.

Chris Pine

Chris Pine worked with director David Mackenzie in the movie.

Chris Pine made headlines for his nude scene in the Netflix film Outlaw King, with fans searching for the exact timestamp to see his tralala.

"There's so much beheading in this, and yet people want to talk about my p----," he told The Hollywood Reporter of his manhood at the film's Toronto International Film Festival premiere. "I think that says something about our society, where people can get disemboweled, but it's the man's junk that is of interest."

Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell's full-frontal nude scene was eventually cut from the flick.

Although the scene was eventually clipped, Colin Farrell did a total nude performance in the Warner Independent's A Home at the End of the World.

He told Entertainment Weekly, "Yeah, man, I mean, f--- me! Who gives a f---? Apart from the readers of The Advocate maybe, who wants to see Colin Farrell's c--- that much? And let me tell you, it ain't nothing to f------- write home about. Someone told me that someone said it was fine but it was no Ewan McGregor!"

Jason Segel

Jason Segel's 'Shrinking' costar Harrison Ford said his manhood was 'nice.'

During his appearance on Sunday Sitdown amid the rollout of Shrinking Season 2, Jason Segel took some time to talk about his private part in Forgetting Sarah Marshall and how his mother reacted to it after seeing the NSFW scene at the premiere.

"My parents are sitting next to me and all of a sudden the breakup scene happens and there I am, fully naked, and the audience is gasping," he told Willie Geist.

"And I look to my mom, expecting her to be laughing, and she is, like, beet red. She said, 'Why didn't you tell me?'" he recalled. "I said, 'I thought it would be a funny joke.' She said, 'This is not a funny joke.'"

After seeing the film, Segel's mother reportedly sent an email to their relatives to issue a "warning."

He also told Vanity Fair his mother cried after watching the part.

Jude Law

Jude Law admitted to feeling nervous to go full-frontal in his other film 'Eden.'

Jude Law let his third leg out in The Talented Mr. Ripley's a blink and you'll miss it moment when his character exited the bathtub.

He told E! News, "I thought the best way to go was to just start with this crazy opening scene, which is incredibly explicit and I'm naked. I strolled on the set, nothing on, and started that particular soliloquy."

Kevin Bacon

The film's director cut the s-- scene between Kevin Bacon and Matt Dillon.

"The idea was that Matt would grab a towel and throw it at him. We did multiple takes where you never saw any full-frontal on Kevin. But around the eighth take, the towel thing didn't work. Matt threw it, and Kevin missed so there he was in all his glory!" Wild Things director John McNaughton said of Kevin Bacon's exposed meat stick in the shower scene.

While he reportedly did not want to use it, his long-time editor Elena Maganini insisted on including the take to promote nudity equity between the cast members.

Michael Fassbender

Michael Fassbender played the role of Brandon, a s-- addict, in the film.

In the 2012 film Shame, Michael Fassbender stripped off and exposed his ding-a-ling to portray his character walking around his apartment naked.

Oscar Isaac

Oscar Isaac said he was surprised by his full-frontal scene.

While Oscar Isaac was open to baring it all in his drama Scenes From a Marriage, he revealed he was still flabbergasted by the reaction his NSFW scene received.

"You get sent the stuff to look at to be like, 'OK, I'm fine with that.' But I saw it on a laptop quite dark and I didn't notice what was happening down there," he said on The View. "It was a surprise when I started seeing all these things like, 'It's full frontal' – I was like, 'No, what are you talking about?' And I saw it, and clear as day on the big TV there, it's there for everyone to see."

Paul Mescal

Paul Mescal portrayed Connell's character in the drama series.

In an interview with MR PORTER, Paul Mescal spoke about feeling "slightly nervous" whenever he needs to go fully nude on TV, including on Normal People.

"I'm not concerned about it because I made a choice that this project is something that I'm proud of. Well, on paper, that makes sense," he clarified.

Peter Sarsgaard

Peter Sarsgaard had a full-frontal scene in 'Kinsey.'

After displaying his Captain Winky in Kinsey, Peter Sarsgaard spoke candidly about the experience playing the character of Clyde Martin, an assistant to the infamous s-- researcher Alfred Kinsey.

"It makes so much sense that I would not only be nude but just be nude a second too long," he told The Advocate. "It doesn't mean I'm hitting on him, but if I just do it a second too long, I can check and see [if Alfred Kinsey is interested]. I liked that it would have a dramatic meaning, that it would be active nudity."

Richard Armitage

In 2023, Richard Armitage — who came out to his family when he was 19 — confirmed he had a male partner.

Richard Armitage had a liberating experience when he freed his manhood to film a scene on Obsession.

"When a project like this comes in your direction, there are a lot of people trying to warn you and say, 'It's going to be challenging, it's going to be very revealing, and there will be a lot of intimacy,'" he told Hello!. "But I thought, 'It's fine.' I'll approach this like a European, like how the French deal with cinema, see their view of the human body and their view of relationships and intimacy. They're much more relaxed."

Richard Gere

Richard Gere revealed the scene was unscripted.

Decades after the release of American Gigolo, Richard Gere revealed the nudity was not part of the script.

"It was just in the natural process of making the movie. I certainly felt vulnerable, but I think it's different for men than women," he told Entertainment Weekly.

