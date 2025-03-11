In All Their Glory! 15 Male Celebrities Who Did Full Frontal Scenes

Aaron Taylor-Johnson stripped down and exposed his twig and berries in the film adaptation of James Frey's best-selling book A Million Little Pieces.

The Kraven the Hunter actor's wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson, who directed the 2018 psychological drama flick, gushed about him and his performance following its release.

"Aaron goes very deep into character. Because I've lived with it, I understand that and I'm prepared for it," the filmmaker told Us Weekly. "I lived with Ray from Nocturnal Animals, which was interesting. So then when I said to him, 'I feel like you should play James Frey,' there was a part of me just thinking, 'OK, here we go.'"

Sam added, "He goes extremely into character and loses himself and becomes, to a degree, who he's playing. So often, throughout the movie, I was watching him on set and just being blown away endlessly by the performance that he gives."