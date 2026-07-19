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Mark Wahlberg Surprises Fans With Unrecognizable Transformation for New Mafia Film 'By Any Means': Photos

Photo of Mark Wahlberg.
Source: MEGA

Mark Wahlberg debuted a dramatic new movie look.

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July 19 2026, Published 8:29 a.m. ET

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Mark Wahlberg has surprised fans with a striking transformation for his new mafia film, "By Any Means." The actor takes on the role of Gregory Scarpa, a notorious hitman, in a recently released trailer.

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Image of Facial prosthetics transformed the actor into Gregory Scarpa.
Source: MEGA; Paramount Pictures/YOUTUBE

Facial prosthetics transformed the actor into Gregory Scarpa.

In this new portrayal, Wahlberg’s well-known physique remains, but his facial features are dramatically altered. He wears facial prosthetics, including a nose piece, and dons a bulky dark wig with retro sideburns. This change is significant, as Scarpa, also known as the Grim Reaper and the Mad Hatter, is a figure of infamy.

Wahlberg, who is now 55 years old, showcases various 1960s styles in the trailer. However, a white tank top paired with a gold chain stands out and serves as a clue to his identity, despite his altered appearance.

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Image of The trailer teased a gripping crime drama.
Source: Paramount Pictures/YOUTUBE

The trailer teased a gripping crime drama.

The narrative of By Any Means follows a Black FBI agent, portrayed by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, as he investigates the murders of civil rights leaders in 1960s Mississippi. Filmed in Atlanta, Georgia, the story is inspired by real events, emphasizing the blurred lines between justice and vengeance.

“I am excited to share the trailer for my new film BY ANY MEANS, based on a true story,” Wahlberg stated on Facebook earlier this week, announcing the film's theater release in September.

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Image of Fans reacted to Mark Wahlberg's striking appearance.
Source: MEGA

Fans reacted to Mark Wahlberg's striking appearance.

Fans have shared their reactions to Wahlberg's transformation across social media platforms. One fan expressed enthusiasm, saying, “Consider me officially ‘booked and busy’ the second this hits theaters!” Another fan commented, “going all Al Capone on this one! I’m in!” However, some fans joked about Wahlberg's appearance, questioning, “Why the nose? I can’t unsee it.”

Wahlberg is not the only actor to undergo significant changes for his roles.

Earlier this year, Johnny Depp stunned audiences with his transformation in "Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol." David Duchovny also made headlines with his bold choice of attire for "Soapbox." Jonah Hill was recently spotted looking unrecognizable while filming "Cut Off."

Image of The film highlighted a true story from the 1960s.
Source: Paramount Pictures/YOUTUBE

The film highlighted a true story from the 1960s.

As By Any Means approaches its release, Wahlberg's remarkable transformation sets the stage for a thrilling crime drama. The film’s exploration of complex themes promises to captivate audiences, and it will be interesting to see how his portrayal resonates with viewers.

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