Mark Zuckerberg Caught Ogling Lauren Sánchez's Cleavage While Sitting Next to His Wife at Donald Trump's Inauguration

Photo of Priscilla Chan, Mark Zuckerberg, Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos at Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration.
Source: mega

Mark Zuckerberg appeared to be checking out Lauren Sánchez at the inauguration.

Jan. 20 2025, Published 5:04 p.m. ET

Mark Zuckerberg appeared to be a bit distracted while attending Donald Trump's inauguration.

The Facebook founder sat next to wife Priscilla Chan and Láuren Sanchez at the Monday, January 20, event, and one viral photo showed him seemingly staring at the journalist's chest.

mark zuckerberg caught ogling lauren sanchez chest wife donald trump inauguration
Source: mega

Mark Zuckerberg sat next to his wife, Priscilla Chan, and Lauren Sánchez at Donald Trump's inauguration.

Social media users couldn't help but laugh at the incident, with one person tweeting, "The entire world noticed him looking 🤣."

"Mark Zuckerberg ready to risk it all for Jeff Bezos' fiancée at the inauguration. Bro caught sneaking in a peek in 4K," another person wrote, while a third said, "Mark Zuckerberg HAS NO SHAME. There are literally cameras EVERYWHERE 😭."

mark zuckerberg caught ogling lauren sanchez chest wife donald trump inauguration
Source: @JesseCohenInv/x

The awkward moment went viral on social media.

Sánchez made headlines at the inauguration because of her outfit, as she let her white lacy bra peek out from underneath her white blazer.

As OK! reported, Zuckerberg recently met with the new president at Mar-a-Lago as he decided to pull back on Meta's speech policies.

While it appears the two men are now on great terms, Trump allegedly threatened Zuckerberg over the rumors he and Chan contributed over $400 million to help elect President Joe Biden in 2020.

mark zuckerberg caught ogling lauren sanchez chest wife donald trump inauguration
Source: mega

The two seemed chummy as they chatted away during the Monday, January 20, event.

"He would bring his very nice wife to dinners, be as nice as anyone could be while always plotting to install shameful Lock Boxes in a true PLOT AGAINST THE PRESIDENT," Trump alleged in Save America of Zuckerberg visiting him in the White House during his first term.

"He told me there was nobody like Trump on Facebook. But at the same time, and for whatever reason, steered it against me," he continued. "We are watching him closely, and if he does anything illegal this time he will spend the rest of his life in prison — as will others who cheat in the 2024 Presidential Election."

mark zuckerberg caught ogling lauren sanchez chest wife donald trump inauguration
Source: mega

Donald Trump is now the 47th president of America.

According to fact-checkers, the couple donated $400 million "to two nonprofit organizations to help various government election offices across the country," but that didn't "violate campaign finance laws" since they were not direct contributions to Biden's campaign.

Zuckerberg and Chan's spokesperson, Ben LaBolt, released a statement clarifying the situation at the time.

"Mark and Priscilla provided funding to two non-partisan organizations that helped cities and states ensure that residents could vote regardless of their party or preference," he explained. "Nearly 2,500 election jurisdictions from 49 states applied for and received funds, including urban, suburban, rural, and exurban counties."

