Mark Zuckerberg Caught Ogling Lauren Sánchez's Cleavage While Sitting Next to His Wife at Donald Trump's Inauguration

Sánchez made headlines at the inauguration because of her outfit, as she let her white lacy bra peek out from underneath her white blazer.

As OK! reported, Zuckerberg recently met with the new president at Mar-a-Lago as he decided to pull back on Meta's speech policies.

While it appears the two men are now on great terms, Trump allegedly threatened Zuckerberg over the rumors he and Chan contributed over $400 million to help elect President Joe Biden in 2020.