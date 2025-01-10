Leonardo DiCaprio Meme at Center of COVID Censorship Crisis as Mark Zuckerberg Claims Biden Administration Yelled at Meta Team to Take It Down

"Basically, it just got to this point where we were like, no, we're not going to take down things that are true," Zuckerberg told Rogan. "That's ridiculous."

The Facebook billionaire described a specific meme of DiCaprio pointing at a TV from the Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which he said "poked fun" at how "10 years from now, you're going to see an ad that says if you took a COVID vaccine, you'd be eligible for a payment in sort of like a class action lawsuit."

After the Biden administration asked Facebook to take down the meme, Zuckerberg claimed he and his team said: "No, we're not going to take down humor."