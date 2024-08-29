Donald Trump Threatens Mark Zuckerberg With 'Life in Prison' If He Uses Facebook to Interfere in 2024 Election
Donald Trump promised to keep a close eye on Mark Zuckerberg for the rest of the 2024 presidential election.
In an excerpt of his upcoming book, Save America, the embattled ex-prez revealed the Facebook CEO would often drop by the Oval Office during his term in office.
"He would bring his very nice wife to dinners, be as nice as anyone could be, while always plotting to install shameful Lock Boxes in a true PLOT AGAINST THE PRESIDENT," he alleged, seemingly in reference to the rumors that Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, contributed over $400 million to help elect President Joe Biden in 2020.
"He told me there was nobody like Trump on Facebook," the 78-year-old continued. "But at the same time, and for whatever reason, steered it against me."
Trump then went on to directly threaten Zuckerberg, saying: "We are watching him closely, and if he does anything illegal this time he will spend the rest of his life in prison — as will others who cheat in the 2024 Presidential Election."
Despite Trump's claims, according to fact-checking reports, the tech entrepreneur and his wife collectively donated $400 million "to two nonprofit organizations to help various government election offices across the country." As the donations were not direct contributions to Biden’s campaign, per the reports, they "did not violate campaign finance laws."
At the time, Zuckerberg and Chan's spokesperson, Ben LaBolt, released a statement clarifying the situation.
"Mark and Priscilla provided funding to two non-partisan organizations that helped cities and states ensure that residents could vote regardless of their party or preference," he said. "Nearly 2,500 election jurisdictions from 49 states applied for and received funds, including urban, suburban, rural, and exurban counties."
This isn't the first time Trump has lashed out at the social media mogul. In July, Trump said he would be pursuing "election fraudsters at levels never seen before."
"They will be sent to prison for long periods of time. We already know who you are," he said. "DON’T DO IT! ZUCKERBUCKS, be careful!"
As OK! previously reported, Zuckerberg banned Trump from Facebook in 2021 after the January 6 Capitol riots. He claimed the controversial politician made it clear he "intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden."
"His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world," he continued. "We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great."