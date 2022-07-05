"If I'm a friend with you, I am a friend with you and it is what it is," the actress emphasized. "We just saw each other and talked and we're going to be going to lunch next week. So that's BS."

Hampton did not stop there: when asked about how Kenya Moore labeled her a "villain," she responded, "I think on that one, she was a little delusional. She meant to say, I'm more like the damn hero this season."

Continued the reality star, "I'm the hero. I'm keeping everybody's peach nice and juicy. I'm making these heffers work for their paycheck. So definitely not the villain. If you think about it, think about it every time Kenya has had an interview, who does she mention? Marlo."