Marston Hefner Has a 'Very Liberal Mindset Toward Sexuality' After Being Around Dad Hugh: 'Nothing Wrong With Being Naked'

Interestingly, Marston pointed out Hugh did not feel p--- was the same as what Playboy was doing back in the day.

“I believe in this stuff,” Marston said of RM11, adding that his father’s thought that “nudity is normal” allowed Marston to translate that to “s-- is normal and it’s okay to monetize.”

In his later years, Hugh became a reality star, appearing on The Girls Next Door, a move Marston called “so weird.”

“Here is a historical figure who literally changed s-- as we know it,” he shared. “And then he's on reality TV. There was criticism of him at one point and now I realize that the culture had shifted in some way to pop culture into to social media. Reality TV was the birth of that cultural shift for sure and he was playing the new game. As an intellectual, as an artist who cares about the sexual revolution and is doing it in my work with RM11, did it seem silly to me and does it? Yes.”