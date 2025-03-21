or
Marston Hefner Has a 'Very Liberal Mindset Toward Sexuality' After Being Around Dad Hugh: 'Nothing Wrong With Being Naked'

Composite photo of Marston Hefner and Hugh Hefner.
Source: @marston101/Instagram; MEGA

Marston Hefner is taking after his father, 'historical figure' Hugh Hefner, with his new business venture RM11.

By:

March 21 2025, Published 1:58 p.m. ET

Marston Hefner, the son of Hugh Hefner, spoke with OK! about memories of his late father and how he influenced his latest business venture, RM11.

Photo of Marston Hefner
Source: @marston101/Instagram

Marston Hefner said Hugh Hefner got 'joy' out of seeing him improve in chess.

Marston described his childhood at the Playboy Mansion as “incredible,” as he loved “roaming through the redwood forest,” a forest/preserve on the property. He also enjoyed things regular kids do, including “watching Disney movies and playing Nintendo.”

He recalled special moments with his dad, including “playing chess with him every Tuesday before family night” and the “joy” Hugh got seeing him “improve.”

“The moments where he felt like a father moving me along in life are my favorite moments,” he added.

Photo of Marston Hefner
Source: @marston101/Instagram

Marston Hefner said he 'believes' in RM11.

Marston is now onto a new endeavor, as he's the Chief Strategy Officer of RM11, an OnlyFans competitor that promises to offer a more luxurious, “immersive” experience where fans can have a “closer relationship” with those they follow. It will also give content creators a premium 90/10 split of profits.

Since Hugh was such an innovator in the adult content space with Playboy, Marston noted he is “a hundred percent” taking after him.

“I saw my father, he said, ‘Nudity is normal. There's nothing wrong with being naked,’” Marston shared. “And I grew up in a house where nudity just was. And what that did to me was give me a very liberal mindset toward sexuality.”

MORE ON:
Hugh Hefner

Photo of Kendra Wilkinson, Bridget Marquardt, Hugh Hefner and Holly Madison
Source: MEGA

Marston Hefner noted 'The Girls Next Door' seemed silly to him.

Interestingly, Marston pointed out Hugh did not feel p--- was the same as what Playboy was doing back in the day.

“I believe in this stuff,” Marston said of RM11, adding that his father’s thought that “nudity is normal” allowed Marston to translate that to “s-- is normal and it’s okay to monetize.”

In his later years, Hugh became a reality star, appearing on The Girls Next Door, a move Marston called “so weird.”

“Here is a historical figure who literally changed s-- as we know it,” he shared. “And then he's on reality TV. There was criticism of him at one point and now I realize that the culture had shifted in some way to pop culture into to social media. Reality TV was the birth of that cultural shift for sure and he was playing the new game. As an intellectual, as an artist who cares about the sexual revolution and is doing it in my work with RM11, did it seem silly to me and does it? Yes.”

Photo of Marston Hefner
Source: @marston101/Instagram

Marston Hefner said he's still close with Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt.

Looking back on the show, Marston said he now understands it, as you have to be “public facing” and ride the “wave” of what’s popular. He also noted his father was at the “forefront” of the reality TV wave and created a “very entertaining show” that “still holds up.”

Marston shared he’s still close with Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt, but hasn’t spoken to Kendra Wilkinson as she’s “living a more private life.”

 “I love Holly and Bridget, and what they say about my father — I cannot confirm or deny, because I am not them,” he stated. “So, we have our friendship, which is totally separate from their beliefs on my father.”

For more on RM1, click here.

