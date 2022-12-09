Martha Stewart Gushes Over Dinner With NBA Star Carmelo Anthony: 'He Knew A Lot About Wine'
Stars night out! On Thursday December 8, television personality Martha Stewart and NBA icon Carmelo Anthony took a break from dominating their respective fields to come together for a nice meal — a fun evening that Stewart documented on Instagram.
“dinner last night with this tall man,” the Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party star wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of herself, 81, and Carmelo, 38, posing arm-in-arm.
“He knew a lot about wine!! @carmeloanthony he also knows a lot about basketball !” she joked.
MARTHA STEWART ADMITS ROMANTIC INTEREST IN PETE DAVIDSON: 'HE KNOWS HOW TO GET IN & GET OUT'
Stewart and Anthony’s recent night on the town comes weeks after the basketball icon’s longtime ex-wife, La La Anthony, got candid about navigating her newfound single status in her 40s.
"Here’s how it goes. This is what I’m finding, I don’t understand this … I’m not saying when you get older you want to date younger guys, but when you get older, only younger guys want to date you," the television personality explained during an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast back in October.
"It’s the wildest thing. Guys will DM me and want to take me out and I’ll Google them, I’ll be like, ‘You’re 22 years old,'" the VH1 maven quipped to host Alex Cooper. "Like, how?"
LA LA ANTHONY CONFESSES ONLY MEN IN THEIR EARLY 20S ASK HER OUT NOW THAT SHE'S 40: 'I'M JUST GOING WITH THE FLOW
Considering the type of men that regularly pursue her, La La admitted that finding a “cut off” age for potential partners has proven to be challenging.
"People think I’m just out there, like, you can have any guy you want, but not really because the guys trying to talk to me are 21 to 22 years old," she explained.
La La also shared that while she’s currently flying solo, she is definitely open to love.
"I’m not dating anyone currently ... but if someone wants to take me out and I’m like all right, cool, I’m not just gonna say [no], I’m trying to be more open about it and whatever happens, happens,” she concluded.