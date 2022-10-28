La La Anthony Confesses Only Men In Their Early 20s Ask Her Out Now That She's 40: 'I'm Just Going With The Flow'
La La Anthony is dishing the deets on dating in her 40s. On the Wednesday, October 26, episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the MTV host revealed she's noticed a distinct shift in who wants to date her as she gets older — young guys!
"Here’s how it goes. This is what I’m finding, I don’t understand this … I’m not saying when you get older you want to date younger guys, but when you get older, only younger guys want to date you," she spilled to podcast host Alex Cooper.
"It’s the wildest thing. Guys will DM me and want to take me out and I’ll Google them, I’ll be like, ‘You’re 22 years old,'" she joked. "Like, how?"
After admitting she isn't seriously seeing anyone at the moment, she noted that in her casual dating life, she isn't sure where the age "cut off" should be — especially since men in their early 20s seem to be the only ones interested in a date!
"People think I’m just out there, like, you can have any guy you want, but not really because the guys trying to talk to me are 21 to 22 years old," she continued.
"Look, it’s, I don’t know anything about relationships anymore," she candidly confessed to Cooper. "I’m done giving relationship advice even to myself. I don’t know. What I do know, is I’m going with the flow."
Added Anthony, "Like, I’m not dating anyone currently ... but if someone wants to take me out and I’m like all right, cool, I’m not just gonna say [no], I’m trying to be more open about it and whatever happens, happens."
The 40-year-old, who split from her ex-husband Carmelo Anthony in July 2021, also shared that if she had to have a celebrity friend set her up on a blind date, she'd definitely want Kim Kardashian to give it her best shot.
"Kim would be really good at that," she gushed of her longtime bestie. "Also ’cause she’s single now too so it’s like, it’s different. We can talk a little bit more about, like, what do we like, what do we not like, what are we looking for, what are we not looking for, like, it’s different."