Martha Stewart Was 'So Pissed' When Her Parole Officer Wouldn't Allow the Star to Host 'Saturday Night Live' Years Ago
Martha Stewart is still holding a grudge against her old parole officer.
On the Monday, January 27, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the chef revealed she was forced to turn down the opportunity to host Saturday Night Live years ago because the offer came shortly after she left Alderson Federal Prison Camp in 2005.
While Stewart, 83, "wanted" to take the job, "my parole officer wouldn’t give me the time to do it," she spilled, explaining the time-consuming SNL schedule didn't fit into the eight free hours she had each day while serving home confinement.
"That b------! I still have his name and his number," the businesswoman noted. "I’m so pissed. Maybe some day."
Jimmy Fallon, 50, noted she would "be fantastic" on the show, to which she proudly replied, "I would! I would be amazing. Start a campaign!"
Stewart also said she "loves" when the comedy sketch show has someone playing her, noting, "Imitation is the highest form of flattery. And you might as well be imitated."
Fallon revealed the lifestyle guru has been played by countless celebrities, including Amy Poehler, David Spade, Rachel Dratch and Kristen Wiig.
In 2004, the writer was found guilty on felony charges of "conspiracy to obstruct, obstruction of an agency proceeding, and of making false statements to federal investigators" in relation to a stock trading scandal.
The star spent five months behind bars and was placed "in a two-year term of supervised release," according to reports.
Upon her March 2005 release from prison, she wrote in a statement, "The experience of the last five months in Alderson, West Virginia, has been life altering and life affirming."
"Someday, I hope to have the chance to talk more about all that has happened, the extraordinary people I have met here and all that I have learned. Right now, as you can imagine, I am thrilled to be returning to my more familiar life," Stewart continued. "My heart is filled with joy at the prospect of the warm embraces of my family, friends and colleagues. Certainly, there is no place like home."
In 2021, she touched on the ordeal in a magazine interview, sharing, "I knew I was strong going in and I was certainly stronger coming out."
"It was a very serious happening in my life. I take it very seriously," the writer said. "I’m not bitter about it."
The mom-of-one also discussed the drama in her 2024 Netflix doc Martha.