Martha Stewart Eager to Craft the Perfect Wedding for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Martha Stewart reacted to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement by volunteering to plan their wedding.

Martha Stewart is ready to take on a new role — wedding planner for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. The culinary icon is buzzing with excitement just hours after the couple's engagement announcement. After Swift and Kelce, both 35, revealed their big news, Stewart, 84, took to the Martha Stewart Weddings Instagram page, sharing a snapshot of the couple's proposal alongside a clip of herself enjoying a glass of wine. "Mmm, the nectar of the Gods," Stewart said in the clip. In her caption, she declared, "🚨 It's time to call in the ultimate wedding planner 🚨."

Source: Mega; @marthastewart48/Instagram Martha Stewart called herself the 'ultimate wedding planner' as she supported the couple.

Swift and Kelce gave fans a glimpse into their engagement with a joint Instagram post, including a series of photos showing Kelce dropping to one knee. They cheekily captioned it, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨." The announcement was paired with Swift's catchy track "So High School," a song that the NFL star has previously revealed is one of his favorites. "It's got a little bit of a sentimental meaning, I guess," Kelce shared during a June 2024 appearance on the "Bussin' With the Boys" podcast.

Source: Mega Martha Stewart is a lifestyle guru.

One year later, Swift made a memorable appearance alongside Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce, on their "New Heights" podcast. During the episode, she fondly recounted the early days of their whirlwind romance. Fans may recall that the romance kicked off after Travis attempted to give Taylor a friendship bracelet during a 2023 Eras Tour stop, a moment that he famously shared on the podcast. The Kansas City Chiefs are welcoming Taylor to the family after her engagement. Their official Instagram account celebrated the news on August 26, stating, "Today is a fairytale ❤️💍. Congrats to Travis and Taylor — we're excited to have you as a permanent member of the Chiefs Kingdom family!"

Source: Mega Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26.

"This podcast has done a lot for me," Taylor quipped during her podcast guest appearance. "This podcast got me a boyfriend ever since Travis decided to use it as his personal dating app two years ago." Taylor called Travis' bold gesture a "wild romantic gesture," joking that she initially thought he "didn't get a meet and greet" and was "making it everyone's problem."

She added, "He didn't even reach out to our management!" Taylor confessed. "When this podcast came out I was like, 'Did he ever reach out to be in the tents or did we know he was in the building?' He came with Patrick Mahomes and he thought that because he knows the elevator lady that he could just talk to her about getting [backstage]. That's how it works in 1973."

Source: Mega Taylor Swift's track 'So High School' is featured in the announcement post.