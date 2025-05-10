or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > martin henderson
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

'Virgin River' Heartthrob Martin Henderson: 5 Juicy Facts You Need to Know

Photo of Martin Henderson
Source: Netflix

Here are five things you need to know about 'Virgin River' star Martin Henderson.

By:

May 10 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Get ready to swoon! Martin Henderson, the charming star of Netflix's hit series Virgin River, stole hearts and broke records. The romantic drama captured the imaginations of millions, and Henderson is right at the center of the action.

In a December 2024 Instagram post, the actor expressed his gratitude, saying, "Our little show is making such a big splash. I just wanna say THANK YOU for watching. I'm so grateful to all of you who keep supporting this show."

But this Hollywood hunk has a story that goes beyond his on-screen charms.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Martin Henderson
Source: Netflix

After starting his career in Australia, Martin Henderson found international fame in Hollywood.

Article continues below advertisement

He Started His Career in Australia

Born in Auckland, New Zealand, Henderson started out his career in the Land Down Under, Australia — but he made his mark in Hollywood, becoming a true international sensation.

He began with soap operas, starring in soap opera Echo Point and Sweat, where he met the late Heath Ledger. He also appeared in Home and Away and Big Sky and earned an AFI Award nomination for Kick.

Article continues below advertisement

He Was Part of 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'The Ring'

Before gracing our screens in Virgin River, Henderson was already a familiar face, starring in popular projects like Grey's Anatomy, where he gained a loyal fan following as Dr. Nathan Riggs.

Henderson studied acting and theatre in New York. He made his Hollywood debut in the John Woo-directed war film Windtalkers in 2001, and starred in films like The Ring (2002) and Bride and Prejudice (2005).

Article continues below advertisement
Composite photos of Martin Henderson
Source: @martinhendersonofficial/Instagram

Martin Henderson loves working out.

Article continues below advertisement

He Is a Fitness Buff

MORE ON:
martin henderson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

This hunky star takes his fitness seriously! Henderson is known for his intense workouts, which definitely help him maintain that dreamy physique we all admire.

On Instagram, Henderson often showed photos of him running, hiking, wakeboarding, and sometimes, even diving.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Martin Henderson
Source: Netflix

Martin Henderson uses his platform to speak out on scams and social causes.

Article continues below advertisement

He Advocates for Civic and Social Causes

Beyond acting, Henderson is passionate about social issues and often uses his platform to support causes he cares about.

He shared a personal message to fans warning them about elaborate scams using his name and image, where a woman lost $375,000. He has also been an ambassador for Sequoia Parks Conservancy, a nonprofit organization that supports programs and projects to preserve and protect Sequoia and King's Canyon National Parks. Additionally, he has supported causes like the Australian Bushfires and "Black Lives Matter" movements

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Martin Henderson
Source: Netflix

Martin Henderson keeps his love life under wraps.

Relationship Status? Unknown

Though often linked to various leading ladies, this heartthrob keeps his love life under wraps.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.