'Virgin River' Heartthrob Martin Henderson: 5 Juicy Facts You Need to Know
Get ready to swoon! Martin Henderson, the charming star of Netflix's hit series Virgin River, stole hearts and broke records. The romantic drama captured the imaginations of millions, and Henderson is right at the center of the action.
In a December 2024 Instagram post, the actor expressed his gratitude, saying, "Our little show is making such a big splash. I just wanna say THANK YOU for watching. I'm so grateful to all of you who keep supporting this show."
But this Hollywood hunk has a story that goes beyond his on-screen charms.
He Started His Career in Australia
Born in Auckland, New Zealand, Henderson started out his career in the Land Down Under, Australia — but he made his mark in Hollywood, becoming a true international sensation.
He began with soap operas, starring in soap opera Echo Point and Sweat, where he met the late Heath Ledger. He also appeared in Home and Away and Big Sky and earned an AFI Award nomination for Kick.
He Was Part of 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'The Ring'
Before gracing our screens in Virgin River, Henderson was already a familiar face, starring in popular projects like Grey's Anatomy, where he gained a loyal fan following as Dr. Nathan Riggs.
Henderson studied acting and theatre in New York. He made his Hollywood debut in the John Woo-directed war film Windtalkers in 2001, and starred in films like The Ring (2002) and Bride and Prejudice (2005).
He Is a Fitness Buff
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
This hunky star takes his fitness seriously! Henderson is known for his intense workouts, which definitely help him maintain that dreamy physique we all admire.
On Instagram, Henderson often showed photos of him running, hiking, wakeboarding, and sometimes, even diving.
He Advocates for Civic and Social Causes
Beyond acting, Henderson is passionate about social issues and often uses his platform to support causes he cares about.
He shared a personal message to fans warning them about elaborate scams using his name and image, where a woman lost $375,000. He has also been an ambassador for Sequoia Parks Conservancy, a nonprofit organization that supports programs and projects to preserve and protect Sequoia and King's Canyon National Parks. Additionally, he has supported causes like the Australian Bushfires and "Black Lives Matter" movements
Relationship Status? Unknown
Though often linked to various leading ladies, this heartthrob keeps his love life under wraps.