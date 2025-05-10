'Virgin River' Heartthrob Martin Henderson: 5 Juicy Facts You Need to Know

Get ready to swoon! Martin Henderson, the charming star of Netflix's hit series Virgin River, stole hearts and broke records. The romantic drama captured the imaginations of millions, and Henderson is right at the center of the action.

In a December 2024 Instagram post, the actor expressed his gratitude, saying, "Our little show is making such a big splash. I just wanna say THANK YOU for watching. I'm so grateful to all of you who keep supporting this show."

But this Hollywood hunk has a story that goes beyond his on-screen charms.