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Martin Luther King’s Niece Made 'Peace' With Charlie Kirk Before His Gruesome Murder Despite Him Saying 'Bad Things' About Her Uncle

Photo of Alveda King, Charlie Kirk and Martin Luther King Jr.
Source: Alveda King OFFICIAL/YouTube/MEGA

Alveda King 'made peace' with Charlie Kirk before his murder, even though he said 'bad things' about Martin Luther King Jr.

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June 10 2026, Published 4:56 p.m. ET

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Martin Luther King Jr.’s niece Alveda King has a lot of respect for the late activist Charlie Kirk.

During a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday, June 9, Alveda acknowledged that she “did know” the Turning Point USA founder before his death in September 2025.

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What Did Martin Luther King's Niece Say About Charlie Kirk?

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Source: @cspan/Instagram

Alveda King attended a House Judiciary Committee hearing.

“His work, like your work, was about love, people getting along, but it was also about the teachings of the benefits of faith, wasn’t it?” Rep. Darrell Issa of California asked.

“I was able to make some peace with Charlie before he was killed because he said some bad things about my uncle. I didn’t like it. I was upset. Charlie, one of the last things he said to an African American young man, he says, ‘Our DNA makes us the same, not the skin,’” Alveda recalled. “Charlie actually said that, and he publicly apologized at a meeting where I was. So Charlie was not an angel. I’m definitely not an angel. President Trump, [Joe] Biden, [Barack] Obama…angels, please raise your hands right now. If you’re out there, I need to meet you.”

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Image of Alveda King acknowledged Charlie King said 'bad things' about her uncle Martin Luther King Jr.
Source: @cspan/Instagram

Alveda King acknowledged Charlie King said 'bad things' about her uncle Martin Luther King Jr.

Alveda claimed that it’s “misguided compassion” that brought people together that day.

“It is misguided compassion that puts me on our domestic terrorist list,” she continued. “I think that is very unfair. And, you know, old people like me, giving money to SPLC [Southern Poverty Law Center] and then calling me later, ‘Oh my God, it’s okay to cut a boy’s p---- off?’ I was like, ‘It seems like they’re spending a little money to do that.’ And people are totally shocked. I hope people will take the medicine and come on and admit that they are funding some things. They might be doing some good stuff. I have a dog, and I’m making some brownies. They’re chocolate. The dog poops some brown stuff. I put a little secret ingredient in there. I put it in my brownies, and the people get worms. And it’s not right.”

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Image of Charlie Kirk told Alveda King 'our DNA is the same.'
Source: @cspan/Instagram

Charlie Kirk told Alveda King 'our DNA is the same.'

Social media users seemed less focused on Alveda aligning herself with Charlie and more confused about the tangent she went off on.

“She’s famous because of her last name. This speech is nonsensical,” one Instagram user critiqued, while another said, “Anybody understood wth she was getting at? Cause I didn’t.”

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Alveda King Mourns Charlie Kirk's Death

Image of Alveda King told people to not 'attack' Charlie Kirk after his death.
Source: Alveda King OFFICIAL/YouTube

Alveda King told people to not 'attack' Charlie Kirk after his death.

On September 17, 2025, after Charlie’s death, Alveda took to YouTube to mourn the loss of the conservative activist.

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Image of Charlie Kirk was murdered at Utah Valley University last September.
Source: MEGA

Charlie Kirk was murdered at Utah Valley University last September.

“As someone who has survived the assassinations of my uncle, Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr…I know all too well the impact of this kind of cowardly act,” she started. “Charlie Kirk was assassinated. And now, while his family and this nation grieve, some are calling him a racist, a white supremacist and even a fake Christian. Such accusations are conversations unbecoming to a Christian. In the final analysis, Charlie stood for life, for faith and for biblical truth. He wasn’t afraid to say the name of Jesus in the public square, and he paid a price for it. Now is not the time to attack Charlie.”

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