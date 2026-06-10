Martin Luther King’s Niece Made 'Peace' With Charlie Kirk Before His Gruesome Murder Despite Him Saying 'Bad Things' About Her Uncle

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Martin Luther King Jr.’s niece Alveda King has a lot of respect for the late activist Charlie Kirk. During a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday, June 9, Alveda acknowledged that she “did know” the Turning Point USA founder before his death in September 2025.

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What Did Martin Luther King's Niece Say About Charlie Kirk?

“His work, like your work, was about love, people getting along, but it was also about the teachings of the benefits of faith, wasn’t it?” Rep. Darrell Issa of California asked. “I was able to make some peace with Charlie before he was killed because he said some bad things about my uncle. I didn’t like it. I was upset. Charlie, one of the last things he said to an African American young man, he says, ‘Our DNA makes us the same, not the skin,’” Alveda recalled. “Charlie actually said that, and he publicly apologized at a meeting where I was. So Charlie was not an angel. I’m definitely not an angel. President Trump, [Joe] Biden, [Barack] Obama…angels, please raise your hands right now. If you’re out there, I need to meet you.”

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Source: @cspan/Instagram Alveda King acknowledged Charlie King said 'bad things' about her uncle Martin Luther King Jr.

Alveda claimed that it’s “misguided compassion” that brought people together that day. “It is misguided compassion that puts me on our domestic terrorist list,” she continued. “I think that is very unfair. And, you know, old people like me, giving money to SPLC [Southern Poverty Law Center] and then calling me later, ‘Oh my God, it’s okay to cut a boy’s p---- off?’ I was like, ‘It seems like they’re spending a little money to do that.’ And people are totally shocked. I hope people will take the medicine and come on and admit that they are funding some things. They might be doing some good stuff. I have a dog, and I’m making some brownies. They’re chocolate. The dog poops some brown stuff. I put a little secret ingredient in there. I put it in my brownies, and the people get worms. And it’s not right.”

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Source: @cspan/Instagram Charlie Kirk told Alveda King 'our DNA is the same.'

Social media users seemed less focused on Alveda aligning herself with Charlie and more confused about the tangent she went off on. “She’s famous because of her last name. This speech is nonsensical,” one Instagram user critiqued, while another said, “Anybody understood wth she was getting at? Cause I didn’t.”

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Alveda King Mourns Charlie Kirk's Death

Source: Alveda King OFFICIAL/YouTube Alveda King told people to not 'attack' Charlie Kirk after his death.

On September 17, 2025, after Charlie’s death, Alveda took to YouTube to mourn the loss of the conservative activist.

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Source: MEGA Charlie Kirk was murdered at Utah Valley University last September.