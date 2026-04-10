Charlie Kirk's Suspected Assassin Tyler Robinson Was 'on a Mission' to 'Take Out' Right-Wing Activist, Handwritten Letter to His Lover Reveals

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Tyler Robinson was determined to end Charlie Kirk's life, according to a handwritten note included in newly unsealed court documents. In the letter to his lover, which was made public in full on Thursday, April 9, the suspected killer began: "Luna, if you are reading this per my text, then I am so sorry." "I left the house this morning on a mission," Robinson continued. "I am likely dead, or facing a lengthy prison sentence. I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I took it."

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'I Had Hoped to Make It Home to You'

Source: Amy Twiggs/Facebook; Facebook Tyler Robinson confessed to killing Charlie Kirk in a letter to his roommate (left).

Following Robinson's arrest on September 11, 2025, the 22-year-old reportedly texted his roommate, whom he had a romantic relationship with, to "drop what you are doing, look under my keyboard." A search warrant affidavit obtained by Fox 13 on Thursday confirmed the note was found at the St. George, Utah, townhouse the two shared. "I don’t know if I will/have succeeded, but I had hoped to make it home to you. I wish we could have lived in a world where this did not feel necessary. I wish I could have stayed for you and lived our lives together," he penned, according to court docs.

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'I'm Sorry to Involve You'

Source: mega; Amy Twiggs/Facebook Tyler Robinson's roommate was seemingly shocked that he shot Charlie Kirk.

Robinson concluded, "I lack the words to express how much I love you, and how very much you mean to me. Please try and find joy in this life. I love you, always, -Tyler." As OK! previously reported, after Robinson was officially charged on September 16, 2025, his partner texted him, "You weren't the one who did it, right????" "I am, I'm sorry," the alleged shooter wrote back, "To be honest, I had hoped to keep this secret till I die of old age. I'm sorry to involve you."

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Tyler Robinson Is Facing the Death Penalty

Source: mega; Court TV/youtube Charlie Kirk was shot dead at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025.

Robinson also allegedly texted his roommate that he shot Kirk because of the conservative commentator's "hatred." Utah prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Robinson for the right-wing activist murder at Utah Valley University in Orem on September 10, 2025. The alleged assassin is believed to have shot the married father-of-two at a distance from a nearby rooftop while he was speaking during a Turning Point USA event.

Bullet in Charlie Kirk Killing Allegedly Not a Match to Rifle Used by Tyler Robinson

Source: AP/youtube; mega Charlie Kirk is survived by his wife, Erika, and two kids.