Martin Short Skips 2026 Actor Awards After Daughter Katherine's Suicide

Photo of Martin and Katherine Short
Source: MEGA

Martin Short skipped the 2026 Actor Awards after his daughter Katherine's suicide.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 1 2026, Updated 8:29 p.m. ET

Martin Short was absent from the 2026 Actor Awards — despite being nominated — after his daughter's suicide.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 75, skipped out on the Sunday, March 1, ceremony, which took place just one week after Katherine Hartley Short passed away.

Martin was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series. However, after he was named by announcer Jenna Ortega, the camera merely cut to a photograph of him.

Image of Martin Short was nominated for a 2026 Actor Award.
Source: MEGA

Martin Short was nominated for a 2026 Actor Award.

Katherine died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at her home in Hollywood Hills, Calif., on Monday, February 23. The Los Angeles Police Department and fire department found her deceased at the scene. She was 42.

A representative for Martin wrote in a statement: "It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."

Image of Martin Short has three adopted children.
Source: MEGA

Martin Short has three adopted children.

Authorities told an outlet on Thursday, February 26, that the social worker locked herself in her bedroom and was found with a gun and a suicide "note" close by. A friend reportedly did not hear from Katherine for "24 hours" ahead of her death.

According to a neighbor, she was a "private person," but "friendly and "quite outgoing." Sometimes, they would "hear and see her laughing with friends."

She didn't show any "indications" that she was struggling before her shocking suicide, per the neighbor.

Martin Short

How Is Martin Short Coping After Daughter Katherine's Death?

image of Martin Short is reportedly 'inconsolable' over daughter Katherine's suicide.
Source: MEGA

Martin Short is reportedly 'inconsolable' over daughter Katherine's suicide.

According to an insider, Martin is "inconsolable" following the death of his daughter.

"This is as much of a horror to Martin and his sons, her brothers, as humanly possible," the source told an outlet on Tuesday, February 25. "For someone who brings so much joy to so many, who is always trying to lift others up and make them laugh, this loss has completely shattered him."

During this difficult time, the TV star is being supported by his famous friends, including Steven Spielberg, Kurt Russell and Eugene Levy.

Katherine Short Changed Her Name Years Before Her Suicide

Image of Katherine Hartley Short died by suicide.
Source: MEGA

Katherine Hartley Short died by suicide.

Over a decade before she took her own life, Katherine changed her name from "Katherine Elizabeth Short" to "Katherine Elizabeth Hartley" in 2013.

"My father is a public figure. I am a psychiatric social worker," she said at the time. "I am concerned about potential harassment from future patients resulting from my association with my father."

Katherine was the eldest adopted child of Martin and his late wife, Nancy Dolman. The duo also shares sons Oliver, 39, and Henry, 36.

