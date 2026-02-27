Martin Short's Daughter Katherine Left a Suicide Note, Disappeared for 24 Hours Before Tragic Death

Article continues below advertisement

Martin Short's daughter, Katherine, wrote a suicide note before tragically ending her own life at age 42. Authorities told an outlet on Thursday, February 26, that the social worker was discovered behind a locked bedroom door with a "note" and a gun close by. It was also reported that a friend had requested a welfare check after not hearing from Katherine for "24 hours."

Source: mega Martin Short's daughter went silent for 24 hours before her body was discovered.

As OK! previously reported, the Los Angeles Police Department and fire department responded to a 911 call at Katherine’s Hollywood Hills, Calif., home on Monday, February 23, shortly after 9:40 p.m. ET. The unidentified caller had said they were "unable" to access the bedroom where she was found deceased. The Only Murders in the Building star's adopted daughter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A Neighbor's Description of Martin Short's Daughter

Source: mega Katherine Hartley Short was last seen publicly in 2023.

A neighbor described Katherine as a "private person," but "friendly and "quite outgoing," noting they would at times "hear and see her laughing with friends." She didn't show any "indications" that she was suffering before taking her life, the neighbor said. Though Katherine revealed in a since-deleted professional website that she owned a service dog who had "been assisting me with my own struggles with mental illness for the past 5 years." She made her last public appearance was in 2023 when stepping out to celebrate her 40th birthday.

The Short Family's Statement Following Katherine's Death

Source: mega Martin Short also has two sons.

"It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world," the Short family said in a statement. Katherine was the eldest of Martin and his late wife, Nancy Dolman's three adopted children. The Father of the Bride actor has two sons, Oliver, 39, and Henry, 36.

Martin Short Is 'Shattered' in the Wake of Katherine's Death

Source: mega Martin Short's friends are comforting him following Katherine's tragic death.