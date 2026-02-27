Martin Short's Daughter Katherine Left a Suicide Note, Disappeared for 24 Hours Before Tragic Death
Feb. 27 2026, Published 10:38 a.m. ET
Martin Short's daughter, Katherine, wrote a suicide note before tragically ending her own life at age 42.
Authorities told an outlet on Thursday, February 26, that the social worker was discovered behind a locked bedroom door with a "note" and a gun close by.
It was also reported that a friend had requested a welfare check after not hearing from Katherine for "24 hours."
As OK! previously reported, the Los Angeles Police Department and fire department responded to a 911 call at Katherine’s Hollywood Hills, Calif., home on Monday, February 23, shortly after 9:40 p.m. ET.
The unidentified caller had said they were "unable" to access the bedroom where she was found deceased. The Only Murders in the Building star's adopted daughter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
A Neighbor's Description of Martin Short's Daughter
A neighbor described Katherine as a "private person," but "friendly and "quite outgoing," noting they would at times "hear and see her laughing with friends."
She didn't show any "indications" that she was suffering before taking her life, the neighbor said.
Though Katherine revealed in a since-deleted professional website that she owned a service dog who had "been assisting me with my own struggles with mental illness for the past 5 years."
She made her last public appearance was in 2023 when stepping out to celebrate her 40th birthday.
- Martin Short's Daughter Katherine Tragically Dies by Suicide From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
- 'It Was Absolutely Horrible': Martin Short Admitted It Was 'Tough' to Deal With Wife Nancy's Death Years Before Daughter Katherine's Suicide
- Martin Short's Daughter Katherine's 911 Call Revealed: First Responders Were 'Unable' to Access Star's Bedroom Before Her Tragic Death
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The Short Family's Statement Following Katherine's Death
"It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world," the Short family said in a statement.
Katherine was the eldest of Martin and his late wife, Nancy Dolman's three adopted children. The Father of the Bride actor has two sons, Oliver, 39, and Henry, 36.
Martin Short Is 'Shattered' in the Wake of Katherine's Death
"This is as much of a horror to Martin and his sons, her brothers, as humanly possible," an insider told an outlet on Tuesday, February 25.
"For someone who brings so much joy to so many, who is always trying to lift others up and make them laugh, this loss has completely shattered him," the source continued.
The 75-year-old comedian was seen greeting some of his famous friends outside Henry's home in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Steven Spielberg, Kurt Russell and Eugene Levy were all spotted arriving to comfort their "inconsolable" pal.