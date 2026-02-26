or
Martin Short's Social Worker Daughter Katherine Changed Last Name a Decade Before Her Suicide to 'Avoid Possible Harassment' From Patients

Photo of Martin and Katherine Short
Source: mega

Martin Short's daughter struggled with her mental health before her tragic suicide.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 26 2026, Published 11:51 a.m. ET

Martin Short's daughter, Katherine, changed her name more than a decade before she tragically took her own life at age 42.

A few days after she was found dead on Monday, February 23, inside her Hollywood Hills, Calif., home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, a report revealed that her petition to change her moniker from "Katherine Elizabeth Short" to "Katherine Elizabeth Hartley" was granted in 2013.

Why Did Martin Short's Daughter Change Her Name?

Martin Short's social worker daughter, Katherine, changed her last name in 2013 to avoid 'possible future harassment' from patients.

"My father is a public figure. I am a psychiatric social worker," she reasoned of her want for the change. "I am concerned about potential harassment from future patients resulting from my association with my father."

Katherine attended a few red carpet events with the Emmy winner, but her neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous while talking to another news outlet, admitted Katherine was "a private person" — though she was still "friendly."

"She was quite outgoing," they recalled, noting they had "heard and seen her laughing with friends" on her porch. "She always said ‘Hi.’"

The comedian and late wife Nancy Dolman adopted all three of their kids.

The individual added that the actor's daughter, whom he adopted with late wife Nancy Dolman, enjoyed discussing "the books she’d read," as she was a "voracious reader."

The neighbor revealed Katherine also "had the nicest, most beautiful orange tree in her front yard. It was the envy of all the neighbors. Somehow the bugs that affected our trees did not land in hers."

They said Katherine was known for being "festive," as she'd always decorate her home in "fun and whimsical ways for holidays" in addition to "proudly" touting "her Canadian flag yearlong."

The Short Family Confirmed Katherine's Death

The star's daughter was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head on Monday, February 23.

Katherine's tragic death was revealed in a statement by her loved ones.

"It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time," the message read. "Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."

Martin Short Is 'Inconsolable' Over His Daughter's Passing

Martin Short's friends 'are surrounding him with love and support,' an insider shared.

In the wake of her sudden death, the Only Murders in the Building star, 75, postponed one of his upcoming comedy shows with longtime pal and costar Steve Martin.

An insider revealed to another news outlet that the dad-of-three's friends were rallying around him, as Martin is "inconsolable" over the tragedy.

"For someone who brings so much joy to so many, who is always trying to lift others up and make them laugh, this loss has completely shattered him," the source shared. "He is gutted, and as you would expect, his closest friends are surrounding him with love and support."

The actor's wife, Nancy Dolman, died from cancer in 2010.

"Bringing his children into his world through adoption with his wife, Nancy, who passed away, was the greatest thing he has ever done, and to lose Katherine is just as bad and sad as it was to lose Nancy," the source continued. "It is just a terrible time for Martin right now, but that is to be expected."

The couple also shared sons Oliver and Henry. Nancy passed away from cancer in 2010.

