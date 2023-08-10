Marvel Shocker! Will Smith, Tom Cruise, Joaquin Phoenix and 12 Other Actors Who Almost Played MCU Superheroes Roles

The Marvel Cinematic Universe almost presented Chris Pratt as Captain America if his audition for the role was successful.

Casting director Sarah Finn shocked MCU fans when she revealed she pushed Pratt to become the superhero role Chris Evans ended up playing.

"James Gunn has been very generous about this in saying that I, to the point of annoying him, kept insisting that Chris [Pratt] was the guy for the part," she said. "But Chris didn't want to play the part and refused to audition."

There was a change of gear, and Pratt ended up scoring Star-Lord's titular character.