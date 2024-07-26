The Real Housewives franchise is no stranger to divorce rumors and speculation, and now a new one has emerged: The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby could be having martial issues.

“The ladies are filming again! I always said it was going to be OGs plust one new HW and two friends (I have always said which newbie this would be)," one user wrote on Reddit about Mary, who is married to husband Robert. “No denying Mary as a housewife now with this info,” the post continued. “They are filming some scenes yesterday and tonight. Filming with Angie for sure and I think the new HW. This means episodes are almost done and they are putting in some last touches, or some kind of Mary update.”

Once this was posted, intel started popping up on social media suggesting that the “Mary update” the Reddit was referring to was her going through a divorce.