The Real Housewives franchise is no stranger to divorce rumors and speculation, and now a new one has emerged: The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby could be having martial issues.
“The ladies are filming again! I always said it was going to be OGs plust one new HW and two friends (I have always said which newbie this would be)," one user wrote on Reddit about Mary, who is married to husband Robert. “No denying Mary as a housewife now with this info,” the post continued. “They are filming some scenes yesterday and tonight. Filming with Angie for sure and I think the new HW. This means episodes are almost done and they are putting in some last touches, or some kind of Mary update.”
Once this was posted, intel started popping up on social media suggesting that the “Mary update” the Reddit was referring to was her going through a divorce.
Mary took to X in the early hours of July 26 to debunk the rumors, writing, “Please Don’t Believe Lies! Love y’all.” In the post, she shared a clip of her on TikTok listening to a song, with the lyrics stating: “I’m chilling, I’m good, I’m kicking back and I’m good.”
Mary bopped her head along to the tune and was smiling the entire time. In addition to that post, Mary responded to a now-deleted post about the rumors, slamming them as “lies!!!” Mary has been married to Robert for over 20 years. His former wife was Mary’s grandmother.
RHOSLC is no stranger to controversy, as the last season was one of the most turbulent seasons the Housewives franchise has ever had. During the finale, Heather Gay outed that Monica Garcia was behind a social media profile known as Reality Von Tease. Reality Von Tease had allegedly trolled the RHOSLC women for quite some time, posting rumors, gossip and degrading commentary about them. Garcia was quick to try to fight off the rumors, but the other women on the cast rallied around Gay and all were angered with what they viewed as Garcia’s infiltration into their friend group. Eventually, Garcia did admit to having some involvement with Reality Von Tease.
Producers were accused of potentially knowing about Reality Von Tease prior to Gay and the other women finding out, but they have held steadfast that they had no idea about Garcia’s involvement with Reality Von Tease. RHOSLC is due back on Bravo likely later this year and a trailer is rumored to drop soon.