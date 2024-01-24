OK Magazine
Monica Garcia Axed From 'RHOSLC' After Double Life as Gossip Blogger Was Exposed

Jan. 23 2024, Published 7:06 p.m. ET

Monica Garcia is out!

According to multiple sources, the Bravolebrity will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City for Season 5 after her scandalous secret that she'd been posting on a Housewives gossip blog was exposed.

monica garcia axed rhoslc double life gossip blog exposed
Source: bravo

Monica Garcia will not be returning for 'RHOSLC' Season 5.

Costar Heather Gay called out Garcia for allegedly living a double life as a gossip blogger in the RHOSLC Season 4 finale.

"Monica is not who she says she is," Gay declared in the bombshell episode. "She's not our friend. She's someone who has schemed and worked to infiltrate our friend group, and the name that you all know her as — the woman whose birthday we celebrated, who we have been trying to champion and support and defend — is Reality Von Tease."

monica garcia axed rhoslc double life gossip blog exposed
Source: @HEATHERGAY/INSTAGRAM

Heather Gay called out Garcia for her activity on the gossip blog.

An insider later spilled that nobody on the show's casting or production team knew Garcia had been associated with the controversial Instagram account.

"While they were aware of her connection with Jen Shah, they were completely unaware of the information that Heather discovered in Bermuda," the insider explained at the time. "Heather's revelation came as a surprise to the producers, much like the unexpected FBI visit at the Beauty Lab & Laser parking lot during season 2 involving Jen."

monica garcia axed rhoslc double life gossip blog exposed
Source: bravo

The show's casting team and producers reportedly did not know Garcia was involved with the blog.

MORE ON:
Monica Garcia
Following the revelation, a four-minute clip of an explosive fight between Garcia and her mother, Linda Darnell, made the rounds on social media.

"The only thing that you did was unite those four a-------, that’s the only thing that you did," she added, appearing to refer to fellow cast members Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Gay. "How can you forget that your job is to get on air time, to get into as many scenes as possible?"

rhoslc monica garcia screams mother leaked video double life bravo
Source: bravo

A video leaked of Garcia and her mother in an explosive fight.

Garcia shouted back that her mother was a "f------ mess" and told her she "f----- it up yesterday."

"You are insane, you looked like a crazy person just so you know," the 40-year-old ranted, going on to call her mom "disgusting" and "gross" and screaming at her to "get the f--- out of my house!"

The former RHOSLC star later took to Instagram to allege her claim best friend, Tanesha Luckett, had been the one to share the shocking clip.

"There has now been a ‘leaked’ private video filmed in my home between my mother and I. I sent the video to my best friend. In confidence," Garcia said on Wednesday, January 3. "I never once thought she would do this to me, but here we are. She has been outting [sic] my secrets, she continues to release screenshots, recordings, videos, a folder she has dedicated to me full of things she plans to release."

People confirmed Garcia would not be returning to RHOSLC.

