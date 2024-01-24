Monica Garcia Axed From 'RHOSLC' After Double Life as Gossip Blogger Was Exposed

An insider later spilled that nobody on the show's casting or production team knew Garcia had been associated with the controversial Instagram account.

"While they were aware of her connection with Jen Shah, they were completely unaware of the information that Heather discovered in Bermuda," the insider explained at the time. "Heather's revelation came as a surprise to the producers, much like the unexpected FBI visit at the Beauty Lab & Laser parking lot during season 2 involving Jen."