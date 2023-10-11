Mary Lou Retton's Fundraiser Reaches Almost $200K in Donations After Gymnast's Heartbreaking Health Battle Is Revealed
Mary Lou Retton has a lot of people in her corner as she battles a serious medical issue.
After the gymnast's daughter McKenna Lane Kelley revealed the news on October 10, donations have been pouring in on her SpotFund page to help with medical bills.
One day prior, the family raised $5,805 of the $50,000 goal she set. One day later, the goal has been surpassed, as $192,216 has been donated to the athlete during this time.
As OK! previously reported, Retton is currently very sick.
Kelly then shared a spotfund link on her Instagram Story and explained what was going on with her mom. "Hey everyone! On behalf of my sisters and I, we need y’all’s help. My amazing mom, Mary Lou, has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life. She is not able to breathe on her own. She’s been in the ICU for over a week now. Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details. However, I will disclose that she not insured," she stated. "We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill. ANYTHING, absolutely anything, would be so helpful for my family and my mom. Thank y’all so very much!"
The well-wishes have poured in for Retton, who who scooped five medals at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. One person wrote, "Many prayers and love to you Mary Lou, one of my childhood idols," while another said, "You are an inspiration to my people around the world! We love you then and now."
A third person said, "Praying for healing!"
Retton later retired after the Los Angeles Games and went on to become a motivational speaker and commentator. She was the first gymnast to be inducted into the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame.
“I knew that I was not going to be one of those athletes that’s just hanging onto the sport and couldn’t retire, couldn’t let it go. I wanted people to remember me as a winner and as a champion and not some struggling older athlete that just can’t let it go. That was important to me,” Retton told NBC Sports in 2016.
Retton later married quarterback Shannon Kelley, whom she married in 1990.
Retton and Kelley share four daughters: Shayla, Skyla, Emma and McKenna.