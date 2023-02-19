Actor Richard Gere Hospitalized In Mexico With Pneumonia
Actor Richard Gere fell ill during a trip to Mexico while celebrating his wife Alejandra Silva's 40th birthday.
According to TMZ, the star was hospitalized with pneumonia and is currently recovering.
Prior to the getaway, the Runaway Bride lead developed a bad cough, which continued when he touched down in Mexico. According to an insider, the cough continued to get worse, resulting in him checking into a hospital where he was diagnosed with the illness and stayed overnight.
Gere was then given antibiotics to help him feel better.
On Saturday, February 18, it looked like Gere is on the mend, as his wife posted a photo of him with one of his sons, but he was seen wearing a mask.
"Thank you all for the birthday wishes.. after almost 3 weeks of everyone being sick in our family today finally I feel much better! Thank you for all the love ❤️ I give it all back to you! 💫 #happybirthday #happy40," Silva captioned a photo of herself with her two tots via Instagram on February 16.
Of course, people sent her some uplifting messages. One person wrote, "stopping by to say I hope Richard has a full recovery and wishing you and your family well," while another said, "Happy birthday 🎊🎈🎁🎉🎂 hopes your family has a speedy recovery ❤️🩹."
A third person added, "Glad to hear that you are all feeling better!! Happy, Happy Birthday!! 💕🥳."
The 73-year-old and Silva tied the knot in 2018, and it seems like their bond is stronger than ever.
“Richard and Alejandra have a very intellectual and spiritual relationship. [They’re both Buddhists] and they’ve bonded over their shared sense of spirituality and strong belief in karma,” a source told Us Weekly.
“They’re very happy in their beautiful home and love their family time, but they also enjoy traveling and experiencing new culture together. They’re big on reading, exercising together and meditation. Richard says he and Alejandra just click in a way he’s never experienced with anyone else, and that’s not to put any of his exes down," the insider continued.