Actor Richard Gere Hospitalized In Mexico With Pneumonia

According to TMZ , the star was hospitalized with pneumonia and is currently recovering.

Gere was then given antibiotics to help him feel better.

Prior to the getaway, the Runaway Bride lead developed a bad cough, which continued when he touched down in Mexico. According to an insider, the cough continued to get worse, resulting in him checking into a hospital where he was diagnosed with the illness and stayed overnight.

On Saturday, February 18, it looked like Gere is on the mend, as his wife posted a photo of him with one of his sons , but he was seen wearing a mask.

"Thank you all for the birthday wishes.. after almost 3 weeks of everyone being sick in our family today finally I feel much better! Thank you for all the love ❤️ I give it all back to you! 💫 #happybirthday #happy40," Silva captioned a photo of herself with her two tots via Instagram on February 16.

Of course, people sent her some uplifting messages. One person wrote, "stopping by to say I hope Richard has a full recovery and wishing you and your family well," while another said, "Happy birthday 🎊🎈🎁🎉🎂 hopes your family has a speedy recovery ❤️‍🩹."

A third person added, "Glad to hear that you are all feeling better!! Happy, Happy Birthday!! 💕🥳."