Sad Last Days: Gymnast Mary Lou Retton 'Fighting for Her Life' as She Battles Rare Form of Pneumonia

Gymnast Mary Lou Retton is facing an intense health battle, her daughter revealed via social media on Tuesday, October 10.
On her Instagram Story, McKenna Lane Kelley captioned a photo of her mom, writing, "Please consider helping our mom and family out! And most importantly please continue to pray!"
Kelly then shared a spotfund link, which detailed more about her mom's current state. "Hey everyone! On behalf of my sisters and I, we need y’all’s help. My amazing mom, Mary Lou, has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life. She is not able to breathe on her own. She’s been in the ICU for over a week now. Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details. However, I will disclose that she not insured," she stated. "We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill. ANYTHING, absolutely anything, would be so helpful for my family and my mom. Thank y’all so very much!"
As of this article, Kelly has raised $5,805 of the $50,000 goal she's set.
Of course, people couldn't help but gush over Retton, who scooped five medals at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
One person wrote, "Many prayers and love to you Mary Lou, one of my childhood idols," while another said, "You are an inspiration to my people around the world! We love you then and now."
Retton was the first American woman to win an individual Olympic gold medal in gymnastics. At the 1984 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles, she received perfect scores.
She later retired after the Los Angeles Games and went on to become a motivational speaker and commentator. She was the first gymnast to be inducted into the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame.
Retton hasn't always had it easy, as she's had many surgeries, including getting both hips replaced.
“When I say we did 60 to 70 vaults a day, we did — and that was landing on that hard surface,” Retton said in an interview about how the sport took a toll on her body.