Actress Mary Mara of ER fame has died at age 61 in a "possible drowning." After receiving a call around 8 a.m. on Sunday, June 26, authorities said they "discovered a female deceased in the St. Lawrence River." The body was later identified as Mara.

“The preliminary investigation suggests the victim drowned while swimming,” read the release. Although the statement noted that “the victim’s body showed no signs of foul play,” the police emphasized that the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office would still conduct an autopsy “to determine an official cause of death.”