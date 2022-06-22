"On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean," the singer sadly penned. "We never made it to the [altar]; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle."

"I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you," he continued. "I honestly don't know where to go from here, but I do know I need to use any strength I can muster for our little boy. I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud."