Mary Steenburgen Breaks Silence on Husband Ted Danson's Blackface Apology: 'I Was Proud of Him'

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Mary Steenburgen recently shared that she appreciated her husband, Ted Danson, apologizing for his past use of blackface. The actress appeared on "Obsessed: The Podcast" on Saturday, July 18. During the conversation, the topic of her husband's public apology also came up.

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Source: @TheObsessedChannel⁩/YouTube and @TheDailyBeast/YouTube Mary Steenburgen said she was 'proud' of her husband Ted Danson for apologizing for doing a blackface.

She expressed her thoughts on the matter, saying, "He was trying to say what a horrible thing that we judge each other in this way. He says that he will always need to apologize for it. He doesn’t think there’s a moment where he should stop." "And I leave most of the explanation of it to him, but I was proud of him," she added.

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Mary Steenburgen Said She Is 'Happy' Her Husband Got to Apologize for His Transgression

Source: MEGA Mary Steenburgen said that she was 'happy' that Ted Danson got to address his past transgression publicly.

The 73-year-old actress said she "was happy for my husband that they got to have that conversation together," referring to Danson's discussion with Walter Kamau Bell on the "Who's With Me?" podcast, where the actor issued a public apology. She also said that it was "a choice he made a long time ago." "Which for him was partly about showing up for someone he cared about, and also trying to make a comment in a sort of dramatic way about race," she continued.

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Source: MEGA Mary Steenburgen said that Ted Danson's intention was to draw attention to the gross tabloid scandal surrounding his relationship with Whoopi Goldberg by doing a Blackface.

The Book Club star explained that she now understands what "Ted was trying to do." It was "a piece of theater, almost, that was a comment on how those two people and their relationship were constantly being judged in terms of Black and white," she said. "And they had some pretty rough stuff come at them before that," she added, referring to Danson's then-ongoing relationship with Whoopi Goldberg.

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Ted Danson Apologized for Doing Blackface in 1993

Source: MEGA Ted Danson apologized for doing a blackface to roast his then-girlfriend Whoopi Goldberg in 1993.

The incident occurred at the Friars Club in New York in 1993, where Danson performed a roast of his then-girlfriend, Goldberg, attended by many big names, per Entertainment Weekly. The 78-year-old actor addressed the controversy during his recent podcast appearance, saying, "I need to and want to apologize for the rest of my life because somebody today can go on the internet, you’re right, and go, ‘What the f---?’" He also explained that at the time he was trying to draw attention to the tabloid scandal surrounding their relationship with his ill-thought-out act.

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Source: MEGA Ted Danson said Mary Steenburgen didn't understand why he did a Blackface during the initial years of their relationship.