Mary Trump Calls Jon Stewart's Jokes About Joe Biden's Age a 'Potential Disaster for Democracy'

mary trump criticizes jon stewarts jokes about joe bidens age
Source: MEGA
By:

Feb. 15 2024, Updated 3:29 p.m. ET

During a new episode of The Daily Show, host Jon Stewart made jokes about both Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, poking fun at their age-related gaffes. However, not everyone found the comedian's commentary amusing.

Mary Trump, the former president's niece, took issue with Jon's remarks and accused him of falsely equating her uncle and the POTUS.

mary trump criticizes jon stewarts jokes about joe bidens age
Source: MEGA

Jon Stewart made his return to 'The Daily Show' on Comedy Central.

"These two candidates. They are both similarly challenged. And it is not crazy to think that the oldest people in the history of the country to ever run for president might have some of these challenges," Jon said in the segment.

The comedy host pointed out that both candidates would break the record for the oldest president, which was set by the previous election with the same candidates.

donald trumps niece he could run from prison still win
Source: MEGA

Mary Trump has been an outspoken critic of her uncle Donald Trump.

According to Donald's niece, Jon's "both sides are the same" rhetoric is not only unfunny but also a "potential disaster for democracy." She shared her thoughts on Twitter and posted a thread elaborating on her critique of the actor's remarks.

mary trump criticizes jon stewarts jokes about joe bidens age
Source: MEGA

Jon Stewart commented on both Trump and Biden's age.

Mary pointed out that her uncle has been indicted four times and has been involved in various controversies throughout his career.

She felt that comparing him to the current president, who does not have the same level of controversy surrounding him, was an unfair and inaccurate comparison.

It is worth noting that the comedian's commentary during the episode did not overlook the flaws of the former president. However, Mary still believes his jokes perpetuated a false equivalence that undermines the seriousness of her uncle's actions.

Source: OK!

This is not the first time that Mary and her uncle have been openly critical of each other.

In 2020, the former president referred to Mary as a "seldom seen niece who knows little about me" and called her a "mess" after she published a tell-all book about the Trump family titled, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.

As OK! previously reported, she recently commented on the potential harm the former president could cause the country in her newsletter.

"You know, you hear about Biden’s age. Well, Biden’s old," the author noted of the 80-year-old. "OK, well, Donald Trump is a racist, homophobic, anti-American traitor who tried to steal the election, and by the way, is also old!"

