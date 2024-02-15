Mary Trump Calls Jon Stewart's Jokes About Joe Biden's Age a 'Potential Disaster for Democracy'

Mary pointed out that her uncle has been indicted four times and has been involved in various controversies throughout his career.

She felt that comparing him to the current president, who does not have the same level of controversy surrounding him, was an unfair and inaccurate comparison.

It is worth noting that the comedian's commentary during the episode did not overlook the flaws of the former president. However, Mary still believes his jokes perpetuated a false equivalence that undermines the seriousness of her uncle's actions.

