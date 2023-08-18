Everything to Know About Donald Trump's 4 Indictments

News of Trump's second indictment came in early June, following a lengthy investigation into boxes of classified files that were discovered at the ex-prez's Mar-a-Lago resort during an August 2022 raid. Pictures released by the Justice Department revealed the boxes had been stacked in bathrooms, closets and in other places accessible to staff members.

A recording of the former POTUS seemingly admitting to being in possession of a classified document that detailed a plan to attack Iran also surfaced at the time.

On Tuesday, June 13, Trump was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to 37 felony counts, including willful retention of classified information, withholding a record, conspiracy, false statements and obstruction.

It's been reported that if Trump is convicted on all charges and receives the maximum sentence for each count, he would be facing around 450 years in prison.