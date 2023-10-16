Mary Trump Labels Donald Trump a 'Racist, Homophobic, Anti-American Traitor,' Admits She's Shocked He's Tied With Biden in Polls
Mary Trump attacked her uncle Donald Trump when she caught wind of recent poll numbers that claimed the businessman and President Joe Biden are virtually tied.
She made the comments while appearing on a recent episode of Jennifer Welch and Angie "Pumps" Sullivan's "I’ve Had It" podcast.
Like all episodes, the co-hosts kicked off the chat by asking Mary, "What have you had it with?"
"Where to start? I think my answer changes every time I look at the news. But today I read a poll or I read an article about a poll showing the Donald and Biden are neck and neck," she shared. "And I know it’s early days. I know that that doesn’t necessarily mean anything. But to me, that is a sign of how far we’ve fallen."
"You know, you hear about Biden’s age. Well, Biden’s old," the author noted of the 80-year-old. "OK, well, Donald Trump is a racist, homophobic, anti-American traitor who tried to steal the election, and by the way, is also old!"
Jennifer noted the former president, 77, has also been charged with "91 felonies," to which Mary, 58, quipped, "Yeah, I know. See? That didn’t even make my list!"
Mary has lashed out at her family countless times, most recently attacking him after his words about the chaos in Palestine and Israel.
On October 9, Donald wrote on Truth Social, "The same people that raided Israel are pouring into our once beautiful USA, through our TOTALLY OPEN SOUTHERN BORDER, at Record Numbers. Are they planning an attack within our Country? Crooked Joe Biden and his BOSS, Barack Hussein Obama, did this to us!"
In response, Mary wrote on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, "This f------ maniac likely gave Putin (who gave Iran, who gave Hamas) Israel's national security secrets… Plus, he divulged highly classified information about our nuclear subs to an Australian cardboard guy. Why is he still allowed to roam free?"
"If you agree my uncle is unfit to be in the White House or anywhere but prison, please support my mission to get this f------ maniac off our TVs – and our streets," she added.
As OK! reported, The New York Times noted it was possible that leaked info from Donald could have made its way to Iran.
"The classified intelligence that President Trump disclosed in a meeting last week with Russian officials at the White House was provided by Israel, according to a current and a former American official familiar with how the United States obtained the information," their report read. "The revelation adds a potential diplomatic complication to an episode that has renewed questions about how the White House handles sensitive intelligence."
"Israel is one of the United States’ most important allies and runs one of the most active espionage networks in the Middle East," the article continued. "Mr. Trump’s boasting about some of Israel’s most sensitive information to the Russians could damage the relationship between the two countries and raises the possibility that the information could be passed to Iran, Russia’s close ally and Israel’s main threat in the region."
