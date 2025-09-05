NEWS Heath Ledger's Daughter Matilda Channels Her Late Dad Heath During Stunning NYC Outing Source: Mega Heath Ledger's daughter, Matilda Ledger, stepped out in New York City recently. OK! Staff Sept. 5 2025, Published 7:33 a.m. ET

Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams’ daughter Matilda Ledger made waves as she stepped out in New York City, looking just like her late father during her first public appearance in nearly seven months. The 19-year-old, who resembles the Dark Knight star, was spotted biking through the city in August.

Source: Mega The late actor's daughter, now 19, was spotted biking in a striped sweater and red flats.

Clad in a stylish A-line denim midi skirt, a blue and white striped sweater, and vibrant red flats, Matilda caught the attention of passersby, as photos obtained by Page Six revealed. Later in the day, Matilda switched up her look for a shopping spree. She traded the striped sweater for a light gray jacket and donned a black tank top, while carrying a green tote bag and rolling a large suitcase.

Source: Mega Matilda Ledger later switched to a chic look while out shopping in the city.

Matilda was last seen in January while grabbing coffee with a friend, May Lehrer-Seller, in Brooklyn, where she also wore those standout red flats, complemented by black tights to keep warm. On that outing, she sported a green puffer jacket and baggy jeans. Michelle welcomed Matilda in October 2005, just one year after the couple met on the set of Brokeback Mountain.

Source: Mega Michelle Williams recently reflected on raising Matilda as a teen mom.

In a recent appearance on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, Williams recalled her short-lived romance with Heath. “I suppose maybe a good thing about being young is that you don’t have so much life experience that you can contextualize things,” she said. The Emmy-winning actress also opened up about raising her now-teenage daughter. “When I make mistakes in front of my daughter and own up to them and apologize, it teaches her to apologize and say, ‘Oops, Mommy, I’m sorry,’ and it’s not a big deal,” Michelle shared. “It’s a part of life, and we move on. No shame, no blame. You made a mistake? Beautiful. I made five already today.”

Source: Mega Heath Ledger once called fatherhood the 'most remarkable experience' of his life.

Before his death, Heath called becoming a father "the most remarkable experience I've ever had" and "marvelous” during an In Touch interview. He also described Matilda as "adorable, and beautifully observant and wise." He said that being a father had changed him as an artist, as he felt things on a deeper level. At the time, he took time off from acting after Matilda was born to spend time with her — he cooked, cleaned and cared for her. He also expressed a desire for Matilda to spend time in Australia, his home country and that he wanted to introduce her to the ocean.