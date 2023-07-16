Heath Ledger's Daughter Matilda Is Taking a Year Off Before College to Spend Time With Late Father's Family in Australia

Matilda Ledger grew up away from the spotlight for a majority of her life. She was only 2-years-old when her father, Heath Ledger, tragically passed away from an accidental prescription drug overdose in January 2008, and her mother, Michelle Williams, whisked her away to live a quieter life in New York.

Now that the Dark Knight actor's only daughter is nearing adulthood, a source spilled she hopes to get to know her late father better through spending time with his side of the family.